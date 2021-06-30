2022 Governors Awards profile: Two-time nominee Liv Ullmann to receive Honorary Oscar

In 1973, Jan Troell’s “The Emigrants” became the third non-English language film to contend for the Best Picture Oscar, and the first to also earn directing, writing, and acting nominations. Leading lady Liv Ullmann’s bid made her the first person recognized for a Swedish language performance. With this achievement, the Norwegian native brought further pride to the Nordic countries after having already established herself as a singularly talented artist. Half a century later, her reputation as one of the world’s most revered actresses has finally led to Oscar glory in the form of an honorary award.

Along with Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, and Elaine May, Ullmann is set to be recognized at the upcoming 12th annual Governors Awards. The 82-year-old’s tribute comes in honor of her “bravery and emotional transparency,” which “has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals.” She has displayed her range in over 40 feature films made by directors who have hailed from all over Europe and North America.

Ullmann honed her acting skills on the Norwegian stage before starring in several films produced in her home country between 1959 and 1965. Her performance in Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona” (1966) began a prolific collaboration with the innovative Swedish filmmaker that included such highly-regarded works as “The Passion of Anna” (1969), “Cries & Whispers” (1972), and “Scenes from a Marriage” (1974). In 1977, Ullmann earned her second Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Bergman’s “Face to Face.”

SEE Honorary Oscars recipients: See full list of special Academy Awards winners

Outside of her tenure as a member of Bergman’s acting company, Ullmann has played parts in the Oscar-nominated films “The New Land” (1972), “Dangerous Moves” (1984), “Gaby: A True Story” (1987), and “The Ox” (1991). Her first two directorial outings, “Sofie” and “Kristin Lavransdatter,” were submitted for Best International Film consideration in 1993 and 1996, respectively. She has since helmed “Faithless” (2000) and “Miss Julie” (2014).

For many years, Ullmann has used her international star status to aid underprivileged women and children as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and co-founder of the Women’s Refugee Commission. She has also demonstrated a deep appreciation for film artistry and is the only woman to have presided over the prestigious annual festivals in Berlin, Cannes, and Moscow. Over the course of her extensive career, she has made an indelible mark on the landscape of world cinema with a talent admired by generations of filmgoers.

An honorary Oscar is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy.” At least one of these awards has been conferred during or prior to all but 10 of the 93 Oscars ceremonies. Since 2009, they have been presented at an individual ceremony that takes place several months before the same year’s Oscars. Ullmann and her fellow honorees will collect their trophies on January 22, 2022.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?