2022 Grammy predictions: Album of the Year

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are in 2022 and cover an eligibility period from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021. So who are the top contenders for Album of the Year? See our potential favorites, dark horses, and spoilers below. Check back often as new albums are announced and released.
Updated: March 2, 2021
Leading Contenders
“BE” by BTS
Label: Bit Hit/Columbia
Release Date: November 20, 2020
“Djesse Vol. 4” by Jacob Collier
Release Date: 2021
“An Evening with Silk Sonic” by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak)
Release Date: 2021
“Evermore” by Taylor Swift
Label: Republic
Release Date: December 11, 2020
“Good News” by Megan Thee Stallion
Label: 1501 Certified/300
Release Date: November 20, 2020
“Justice” by Justin Bieber
Label: Def Jam
Release Date: March 19, 2021
“Medicine at Midnight” by Foo Fighters
Label: RCA/Roswell
Release Date: February 5, 2021
“Positions” by Ariana Grande
Label: Republic
Release Date: October 30, 2020
“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton
Label: Mercury Nashville
Release Date: November 13, 2020
Strong Contenders
“Alicia” by Alicia Keys
Label: RCA
Release Date: September 18, 2020
“Chemtrails Over the Country Club” by Lana Del Rey
Label: Interscope/Polydor
Release Date: March 19, 2021
“Heaux Tales” by Jazmine Sullivan
Label: RCA
Release Date: January 8, 2021
“Letter to You” by Bruce Springsteen
Label: Columbia
Release Date: October 23, 2020
“Love Goes” by Sam Smith
Label: Capitol
Release Date: October 30, 2020
“Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus
Label: RCA
Release Date: November 27, 2020
“Tickets to My Downfall” by Machine Gun Kelly
Label: Bad Boy/Interscope
Release Date: September 25, 2020
“El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” by Bad Bunny
Label: Rimas
Release Date: November 27, 2020
“The Voice” by Lil Durk
Label: Only the Family/Alamo/Geffen
Release Date: December 24, 2020
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
Label: Island
Release Date: December 4, 2020
Possible Contenders
“The Album” by Blackpink
Label: YG/Interscope
Release Date: October 2, 2020
“Dangerous” by Morgan Wallen
Label: Big Loud/Republic
Release Date: January 8, 2021
“Detroit 2” by Big Sean
Label: GOOD/Def Jam
Release Date: September 4, 2020
“Disco” by Kylie Minogue
Label: Darenote/BMG
Release Date: November 6, 2020
“Flowers for Vases/Descansos” by Hayley Williams
Label: Atlantic
Release Date: February 5, 2021
“Heaven and Hell” by Ava Max
Label: Atlantic
Release Date: September 18, 2020
“Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers
Label: Hickman Holler
Release Date: September 18, 2020
“McCartney III” by Paul McCartney
Label: Capitol
Release Date: December 18, 2020
“Nobody is Listening” by Zayn
Label: RCA
Release Date: January 15, 2021
“OK Human” by Weezer
Label: Atlantic/Crush
Release Date: January 29, 2021
“Pluto x Baby Pluto” by Future and Lil Uzi Vert
Label: Epic/Freebandz/Generation Now/Atlantic
Release Date: November 13, 2020
“Shore” by Fleet Foxes
Label: Anti-
Release Date: September 22, 2020
“The Speed of Now, Part 1” by Keith Urban
Label: Hit Red/Capitol Nashville
Release Date: September 18, 2020
“Thats What They All Say” by Jack Harlow
Label: Generation Now/Atlantic
Release Date: December 11, 2020
“Whole Lotta Red” by Playboi Carti
Label: AWGE/Interscope
Release Date: December 25, 2020
The Grammys are decided by the Recording Academy, previously known as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS). The organization comprises music professionals across the industry. But the nominations in the Album of the Year category — along with Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and several genre awards — are more complicated, with nomination review committees making the final decisions about who makes the cut.
Those nominations are frequently controversial and have raised questions about the Grammys’ fairness and transparency. At the 2021 awards, for instance, The Weeknd received zero nominations despite a critically acclaimed, bestselling album (“After Hours”) and a song (“Blinding Lights”) so blindingly popular it was Billboard’s number-one single of the year on the Hot 100 and shattered records for the longest run of any song in the top 10 and top five. The Weeknd accused the academy of corruption, echoing the frustrations of other artists like Halsey and Drake.
As the academy faced criticism for bias against women and Black artists, the Grammys have made efforts to expand their membership. They also expanded their top four general field categories from five nominations to eight starting with the awards held in 2019, leading to two acclaimed female winners in a row (Kacey Musgraves‘s “Golden Hour” and Billie Eilish‘s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), as well as the first-ever hip-hop song to win Record and Song of the Year (Childish Gambino‘s “This is America“), though allegations of unfair voting practices have persisted.
All that could have an influence on who is nominated and how those nominations are perceived by the music industry at large. Will the recording academy make further efforts to reform their awards process? Who do you think voters will gravitate to in this year’s contest?
