2022 Grammy predictions: Album of the Year

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are in 2022 and cover an eligibility period from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021. So who are the top contenders for Album of the Year? See our potential favorites, dark horses, and spoilers below. Check back often as new albums are announced and released.

Updated: March 2, 2021

Leading Contenders

“BE” by BTS

Label: Bit Hit/Columbia

Release Date: November 20, 2020

“Djesse Vol. 4” by Jacob Collier

Release Date: 2021

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak)

Release Date: 2021

“Evermore” by Taylor Swift

Label: Republic

Release Date: December 11, 2020

“Good News” by Megan Thee Stallion

Label: 1501 Certified/300

Release Date: November 20, 2020

“Justice” by Justin Bieber

Label: Def Jam

Release Date: March 19, 2021

“Medicine at Midnight” by Foo Fighters

Label: RCA/Roswell

Release Date: February 5, 2021

“Positions” by Ariana Grande

Label: Republic

Release Date: October 30, 2020

“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton

Label: Mercury Nashville

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Strong Contenders

“Alicia” by Alicia Keys

Label: RCA

Release Date: September 18, 2020

“Chemtrails Over the Country Club” by Lana Del Rey

Label: Interscope/Polydor

Release Date: March 19, 2021

“Heaux Tales” by Jazmine Sullivan

Label: RCA

Release Date: January 8, 2021

“Letter to You” by Bruce Springsteen

Label: Columbia

Release Date: October 23, 2020

“Love Goes” by Sam Smith

Label: Capitol

Release Date: October 30, 2020

“Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus

Label: RCA

Release Date: November 27, 2020

“Tickets to My Downfall” by Machine Gun Kelly

Label: Bad Boy/Interscope

Release Date: September 25, 2020

“El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” by Bad Bunny

Label: Rimas

Release Date: November 27, 2020

“The Voice” by Lil Durk

Label: Only the Family/Alamo/Geffen

Release Date: December 24, 2020

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

Label: Island

Release Date: December 4, 2020

Possible Contenders

“The Album” by Blackpink

Label: YG/Interscope

Release Date: October 2, 2020

“Dangerous” by Morgan Wallen

Label: Big Loud/Republic

Release Date: January 8, 2021

“Detroit 2” by Big Sean

Label: GOOD/Def Jam

Release Date: September 4, 2020

“Disco” by Kylie Minogue

Label: Darenote/BMG

Release Date: November 6, 2020

“Flowers for Vases/Descansos” by Hayley Williams

Label: Atlantic

Release Date: February 5, 2021

“Heaven and Hell” by Ava Max

Label: Atlantic

Release Date: September 18, 2020

“Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers

Label: Hickman Holler

Release Date: September 18, 2020

“McCartney III” by Paul McCartney

Label: Capitol

Release Date: December 18, 2020

“Nobody is Listening” by Zayn

Label: RCA

Release Date: January 15, 2021

“OK Human” by Weezer

Label: Atlantic/Crush

Release Date: January 29, 2021

“Pluto x Baby Pluto” by Future and Lil Uzi Vert

Label: Epic/Freebandz/Generation Now/Atlantic

Release Date: November 13, 2020

“Shore” by Fleet Foxes

Label: Anti-

Release Date: September 22, 2020

“The Speed of Now, Part 1” by Keith Urban

Label: Hit Red/Capitol Nashville

Release Date: September 18, 2020

“Thats What They All Say” by Jack Harlow

Label: Generation Now/Atlantic

Release Date: December 11, 2020

“Whole Lotta Red” by Playboi Carti

Label: AWGE/Interscope

Release Date: December 25, 2020

The Grammys are decided by the Recording Academy, previously known as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS). The organization comprises music professionals across the industry. But the nominations in the Album of the Year category — along with Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and several genre awards — are more complicated, with nomination review committees making the final decisions about who makes the cut.

Those nominations are frequently controversial and have raised questions about the Grammys’ fairness and transparency. At the 2021 awards, for instance, The Weeknd received zero nominations despite a critically acclaimed, bestselling album (“After Hours”) and a song (“Blinding Lights”) so blindingly popular it was Billboard’s number-one single of the year on the Hot 100 and shattered records for the longest run of any song in the top 10 and top five. The Weeknd accused the academy of corruption, echoing the frustrations of other artists like Halsey and Drake.

As the academy faced criticism for bias against women and Black artists, the Grammys have made efforts to expand their membership. They also expanded their top four general field categories from five nominations to eight starting with the awards held in 2019, leading to two acclaimed female winners in a row (Kacey Musgraves‘s “Golden Hour” and Billie Eilish‘s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), as well as the first-ever hip-hop song to win Record and Song of the Year (Childish Gambino‘s “This is America“), though allegations of unfair voting practices have persisted.

All that could have an influence on who is nominated and how those nominations are perceived by the music industry at large. Will the recording academy make further efforts to reform their awards process? Who do you think voters will gravitate to in this year’s contest?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?