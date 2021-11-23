2022 Grammy nominations list: 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominees [UPDATING LIVE]

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 23, at 9:00am Pacific/Noon Eastern, honoring the year’s best achievements in music, spoken word, comedy and more. These awards recognize recordings released from September 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021 — a 13-month eligibility period as the recording academy readjusts its calendar. Scroll down to see who made the cut.

SEEEverything to know about Grammys 2022

There were major changes in how these nominees were decided. Chief among those was the elimination of the nomination review committees. For decades those committees would take the top 15 or 20 vote-getters in their categories and decide which would be the final nominees. Those secret, anonymous panels often produced surprising results: this past year The Weeknd was shut out entirely. He decided to boycott the awards, joining in a chorus of music stars who have criticized the voting process. Some of the criticisms even came from inside the house, with former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan alleging vote-rigging as she was pushed out of the organization.

So the Grammys scrapped that system for this year’s awards. And they reduced the number of categories an academy member can vote in: all are able to participate in the top four general field categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist), plus 10 others (down from 15) to ensure that voters weigh in on categories where they are active as peers. There’s a lot to consider about how these awards are decided. We broke down a lot of the important details here and here. And you can check out the full rules and guidelines here. Winners will be announced January 31.

Here is the 2022 Grammy nominations list for the 64th annual awards:

GENERAL FIELD

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

“Love For Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi

“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton

ROCK

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” — Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell

“Ohms” — Deftones

“Making A Fire” — Foo Fighters

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Genesis” — Deftones

“The Alien” — Dream Theater

“Amazonia” — Gojira

“Pushing The Tides” — Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” — Rob Zombie

BEST ROCK SONG

“All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting On A War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Power Up” — AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A” — Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” — Chris Cornell

“Medicine At Midnight” — Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” — Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“Shore” — Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed In Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“I Need You” — Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me” — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” — Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You” — H.E.R.

“How Much Can A Heart Take” — Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies” — Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” — Leon Bridges

“Back Of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“New Light” — Eric Bellinger

“Something To Say” — Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table For Two” — Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego

RAP

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“My . Life” — J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Pride Is the Devil” — J. Cole, Lil Baby

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” — Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” — Kanye West, the Weekend, Lil Baby

BEST RAP SONG

“Bath Salts” — DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend” — Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail” — Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life” — J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

BEST RAP ALBUM

“The Off-Season” — J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake

“King’s Disease II” — Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, the Creator

“Donda” — Kanye West

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name”— Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

LATIN

BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

“Vértigo” — Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” — Paula Arenas

“Hecho A La Antigua” — Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos” — Camilo

“Mendó” — Alex Cuba

“Revelación” — Selena Gomez

BEST MUSICAL URBANA ALBUM

“Afrodisíaco” — Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo” — Bad Bunny

“Jose” — J Balvin

“KG0516” — KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8” — Kali Uchis

BEST LATIN ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“Deja,” Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition),” Diamante Eléctrico

“Origen,” Juanes

“Calambre,” Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño,” C. Tangana

“Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia,” Zoé

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2,” Aida Cuevas

“A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández

“Seis,” Mon Laferte

“Un Canto por México, Vol. II,” Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe),” Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“En Cuarentena,” El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso,” Aymée Nuviola

“Colegas,” Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Live in Peru,” Tony Succar