2022 Grammy predictions: Record of the Year

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in 2022 and award music released during the eligibility period of September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021. So who are the leading contenders for Record of the Year? See our potential favorites, dark horses, and spoilers below. Check back throughout the season as new singles are announced and released and the race takes shape.
Updated: April 3, 2021
Leading Contenders
“Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo
Album: “*O*R”
Label: Geffen/Interscope
Release Date: January 8, 2021
Producer: Daniel Nigro
“Good Days” by SZA
Label: Top Dawg/RCA
Release Date: December 25, 2020
Producers: Carter Lang, Loshendrix, Nascent
“Holy” by Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper
Album: “Justice”
Label: Def Jam
Release Date: September 18, 2020
Producers: Jon Bellion, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Steven Franks, Tommy Brown
“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic
Album: “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Label: Aftermath/Atlantic
Release Date: March 5, 2021
Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile
“Levitating” by Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
Album: “Future Nostalgia”
Label: Warner
Release Date: October 1, 2020
Producers: Koz, Stuart Price
“Life Goes On” by BTS
Album: “BE”
Label: Big Hit/Columbia
Release Date: November 20, 2020
Producer: Pdogg
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
Album: “Montero”
Label: Columbia
Release Date: March 26, 2021
Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo
“Peaches” by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Album: “Justice”
Label: Def Jam
Release Date: March 30, 2021
Producers: Harv, Shndo
“Positions” by Ariana Grande
Album: “Positions”
Label: Republic
Release Date: October 23, 2020
Producers: London on da Track, Tommy Brown, Mr. Franks
“Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish
Label: Darkroom/Interscope
Release Date: November 12, 2020
Producer: Finneas O’Connell
“WAP” by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Label: Atlantic
Release Date: August 7, 2020
Producers: Ayo the Producer, Keyz
“Willow” by Taylor Swift
Album: “Evermore”
Label: Republic
Release Date: December 11, 2020
Producer: Aaron Dessner
Strong Contenders
“Body” by Megan Thee Stallion
Album: “Good News”
Label: 1501 Certified/300
Release Date: November 20, 2020
Producer: LilJuMadeDaBeat
“Dakiti” by Bad Bunny feat. Jhay Cortez
Album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Label: Rimas
Release Date: October 30, 2020
Producers: Bad Bunny, Cortez, Tainy, La Paciencia
“Damage” by H.E.R.
Label: RCA
Release Date: October 21, 2020
Producers: Cardiak, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman
“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” by Lana Del Rey
Album: “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”
Label: Interscope/Polydor
Release Date: October 16, 2020
Producers: Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff
“Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Album: “Justice”
Label: Friends Keep Secrets/Def Jam/Interscope
Release Date: October 15, 2020
Producers: Benny Blanco, Finneas O’Connell
“Pay Your Way in Pain” by St. Vincent
Album: “Daddy’s Home”
Label: Loma Vista/Concord
Release Date: March 4, 2021
Producers: Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff
“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton
Album: “Starting Over”
Label: Mercury Nashville/Sound
Release Date: August 28, 2020
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
“Streets” by Doja Cat
Album: “Hot Pink”
Label: Kemosabe/RCA
Release Date: January 29, 2021
Producer: Blaq Tuxedo
“34+35” by Ariana Grande
Album: “Positions”
Label: Republic
Release Date: October 30, 2020
Producers: Peter Lee Johnson, Tommy Brown
“Up” by Cardi B
Label: Atlantic
Release Date: February 5, 2021
Producers: Yung Dza, DJ SwanQo, Sean Island
“What’s Next” by Drake
Label: Republic/OVO
Release Date: March 5, 2021
Producers: Maneesh, Supah Mario
“You All Over Me” by Taylor Swift feat. Maren Morris
Album: “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Label: Republic
Release Date: March 26, 2021
Producers: Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift
Possible Contenders
“The Bandit” by Kings of Leon
Album: “When You See Yourself”
Label: RCA
Release Date: January 7, 2021
Producer: Markus Dravs
“Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” by Stevie Wonder feat. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, Busta Rhymes
Label: So What the Fuss/Republic
Release Date: October 13, 2020
Producer: Stevie Wonder
“Dancing with the Devil” by Demi Lovato
Album: “Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over”
Label: Island/Republic
Release Date: March 26, 2021
Producer: Mitch Allan
“Diamonds” by Sam Smith
Album: “Love Goes”
Label: Capitol
Release Date: September 18, 2020
Producers: Shellback, OzGo
“Heather” by Conan Gray
Album: “Kid Krow”
Label: Republic
Release Date: September 4, 2020
Producers: Dan Nigro, Jam City
“Kids Again” by Sam Smith
Album: “Love Goes”
Label: Capitol
Release Date: October 30, 2020
Producers: Andrew Watt, Louis Bell
“Pick Up Your Feelings” by Jazmine Sullivan
Album: “Heaux Tales”
Label: RCA
Release Date: November 20, 2020
Producer: DZL
“Shame Shame” by Foo Fighters
Album: “Medicine at Midnight”
Label: RCA
Release Date: November 7, 2020
Producers: Foo Fighters, Greg Kurstin
“Telepatia” by Kali Uchis
Album: “Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
Label: Interscope/EMI
Release Date: December 4, 2020
Producers: Tainy, Lara, Albert Hype
“We’re Good” by Dua Lipa
Album: “Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition”
Label: Warner
Release Date: February 11, 2021
Producer: Sly
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
Album: “Wonder”
Label: Island
Release Date: October 2, 2020
Producers: Shawn Mendes, Nate Mercereau, Kid Harpoon
The award for Record of the Year goes to the recording artist, producers, and engineers of a single or track. It differs from Song of the Year, which only goes to the songwriter. The two categories, however, often go hand-in-hand. In the last 10 years the same song won both prizes five times: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele (2012), “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith (2015), “Hello” by Adele (2017), “This is America” by Childish Gambino (2019) and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (2020). In 2021 the two categories split, with Eilish winning Record again for “Everything I Wanted” while H.E.R. claimed Song for “I Can’t Breathe.”
With her back-to-back wins for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” Eilish became the third artist ever to win Record of the Year in consecutive years, following Roberta Flack (“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” 1973-1974) and U2 (“Beautiful Day” and “Walk On,” 2001-2002). Eilish has yet more music eligible for consideration for 2022, as do other recent Grammy winners like Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dua Lipa.
Two artists are tied for the most nominations in this category: Frank Sinatra and Beyonce have seven apiece. Beyonce and Pharrell Williams are the only performers to receive two Record nominations in the same year: Pharrell in 2014 for “Get Lucky” and “Blurred Lines,” and Beyonce in 2021 for “Black Parade” and “Savage.” In addition to the noteworthy champs mentioned above, the history of this category includes classic winners like Henry Mancini‘s “Moon River,” Simon and Garfunkel‘s “Mrs. Robinson,” Tina Turner‘s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You,” and many more. Who do you think will join that auspicious list?
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?