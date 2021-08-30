Everything to know about Grammys 2022

The 2022 Grammy Awards are coming up, and there are a lot of new factors to keep in mind considering both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the voting system. Things have changed following the continuous controversies regarding the voting process, which has yielded questionable nominations and snubs, including The Weeknd‘s shocking shutout in 2021. So there are a lot of questions about how the music industry’s highest-profile ceremony will adapt. Here’s what we know so far.

When are the awards?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards broadcast is scheduled for January 31, 2022.

What music is eligible?

Songs and albums are eligible if they were released from September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.

When does voting for the nominations take place?

Recording academy members vote for the nominees from October 22 to November 5, 2021.

When does voting for the winners take place?

After nominations are announced, academy members pick the winners from December 6, 2021, to January 5, 2022.

What are the rules?

The comprehensive rules and guidelines for the 2022 Grammys can be found here.

Nomination review committees have been eliminated from the voting process.

In previous years academy members at large would get to vote, but in most categories the long list of top vote-getters were evaluated by small, anonymous committees that decided the final nominees. Former CEO Deborah Dugan alleged the process was rigged, and following The Weeknd’s complete absence from the nominations (and subsequent boycott of the awards), the recording academy decided to get rid of those panels altogether, which may be good for transparency, though it may also be a challenge for lower-profile artists.

Academy members are allowed to vote in fewer categories.

Previously, voters could participate in the top four general field categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) plus 15 others. But to assure that members only vote in the categories where they have the greatest knowledge and expertise, now they are only allowed to vote in 10 other categories.

There’s a new Latin category.

As the Latin music industry continues to make inroads in the American market, the academy continues to evolve how it awards those achievements. Last year the Grammys merged pop and urban albums into one race, but this year urban music is getting its own category: Best Música Urbana Album.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?