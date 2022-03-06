2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners: Full list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Who were the big winners at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards, presented on Sunday, March 6, at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California? Scroll down for the complete list of results in all categories, updated throughout the ceremony as the awards were handed out.

These awards are unique in that they are limited to American films made for under $20 million; films made outside the United States are eligible for Best International Feature. And the awards are decided in two stages. In the first round, committees of film professionals, experts, and critics choose the nominees. In the second round, the entire Film Independent membership gets to vote for the winners. Members include industry insiders, but also anyone in the general public who wish to pay yearly dues starting at $95 per year.

The Oscars have had more of an independent spirit themselves in recent years, rewarding lower-budget, quirkier films than they have in the past. Both groups chose “The Artist” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Birdman” (2014), “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016), and “Nomadland” (2020) as their best film. This year, however, the nominating committee went their own way: none of this year’s Best Feature contenders are up for Best Picture at the Oscars, and only two actors were recognized at both events — supporting actor Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and supporting actress Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”). So how did that affect the winners? Find out below.

BEST FEATURE

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

BEST DIRECTOR

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

BEST ACTOR

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

X — Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

X — Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

BEST SCREENPLAY

C’mon C’mon, Mike Mills

X — The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Swan Song, Todd Stephens

Together Together, Nikole Beckwith

Zola, Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

BEST FILM EDITING

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

X — Summer of Soul

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

Parallel Mothers

Pebbles

Petite Maman

Prayers for the Stolen

BEST FIRST FEATURE

X — 7 Days

Holler

Queen Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

X — Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to director, casting director and ensemble cast)

X — Mass

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

(Best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

X — Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

SOMEONE TO WATCH

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

PRODUCERS AWARD

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

X — Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

BEST NEW NON-FICTION/DOCUMENTARY SERIES

X — Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin as Ritchie Tozer

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond

Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls as Terry Thomas

X — Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun

Ashley Thomas – Them: Covenant as Henry Emory

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Deborah Ayorinde – Them: Covenant as Livia “Lucky” Emory

Jasmine Cephas Jones – Blindspotting as Ashley Rose

X — Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad as Cora Randall

Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls as Reagan Wells

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts as Amina

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

X — Reservation Dogs

