2022 Lucille Lortel Awards winners list: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ and ‘Oratorio for Living Things’ tie with 3 apiece

Winners of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced in a ceremony on May 1, 2022, at NYU Skirball. New musicals “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Oratorio for Living Things” tied for the most wins, with three trophies each. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

The cast of Ars Nova’s “Oratorio For Living Things” took home the inaugural award for Outstanding Ensemble, while the Broadway-bound “Kimberly Akimbo” nabbed the two individual musical acting categories, with Lead Performance going to Victoria Clark and Featured Performance going to Bonnie Milligan.

Special honorees this year included Deirdre O’Connell (“Dana H.”), who was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by Heidi Schreck; and David Henry Hwang, who was inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk by Jeanine Tesori.

Find the nominees and recipients of the 2022 Lucille Lortal Awards below.

Outstanding Play

“Coal Country”

X — “English”

“Letters of Suresh”

“On Sugarland”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

Outstanding Musical

“Black No More”

“Intimate Apparel”

X — “Kimberly Akimbo”

“Oratorio For Living Things”

Outstanding Revival

“ASSASSINS”

“The Chinese Lady”

X — “TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Outstanding Solo Show

X — “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord”

“Little Girl Blue”

Outstanding Director

David Cromer – “Prayer for the French Republic”

John Doyle – “ASSASSINS”

X — Lee Sunday Evans – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Taibi Magar – “TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Whitney White – “On Sugarland”

Outstanding Choreographer

X — Bill T. Jones – “Black No More”

Raja Feather Kelly – “On Sugarland”

Danny Mefford – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Josh Prince – “Trevor: A New Musical”

Randy Skinner – “Cheek to Cheek: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD”

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry – “On Sugarland”

W. Tré Davis – “Tambo & Bones”

Elizabeth Marvel – “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

X — Shannon Tyo – “The Chinese Lady”

Mary Wiseman – “At the Wedding”

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena – “Nollywood Dreams”

Betsy Aidem – “Prayer for the French Republic”

X — Francis Benhamou – “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jacob Ming-Trent – “The Alchemist”

Thom Sesma – “Letters of Suresh”

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown – “Intimate Apparel”

X — Victoria Clark – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Justin Cooley – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Tamika Lawrence – “Black No More”

Ahmad Maksoud – “The Visitor”

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer – “Kimberly Akimbo”

X — Bonnie Milligan – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Ethan Slater – “ASSASSINS”

Will Swenson – “ASSASSINS”

Lillias White – “Black No More”

Outstanding Ensemble

“English”

Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

X — “Oratorio For Living Things”

Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

“TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin – “Space Dogs”

Marsha Ginsberg – “English”

Adam Rigg – “cullud wattah”

X — Adam Rigg – “On Sugarland”

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader – “SEVEN DEADLY SINS”

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton – “Confederates”

X — Gregory Gale – “Fairycakes“

Dominique Fawn Hill – “Tambo & Bones”

Márion Talán de la Rosa – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Catherine Zuber – “Intimate Apparel”

Outstanding Lighting Design

X — Isabella Byrd – “Sanctuary City”

Lap Chi Chu – “Morning Sun”

Jeff Croiter – “Black No More”

Stacey Derosier – “sandblasted”

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel – “Tambo & Bones”

X — Nick Kourtides – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Fabian Obispo – “The Chinese Lady”

Mikaal Sulaiman – “Sanctuary City”

Darron L West – “TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim – “The Visitor”

X — Shawn Duan – “Letters of Suresh”

Shawn Duan – “The Chinese Lady”

Yee Eun Nam – “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Caite Hevner – “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord”

