2022 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Song

Predicting Best Original Song at the Oscars is made more difficult by the three-stage process. In years past, many seemingly sure-fire contenders were deemed to be ineligible. Even those ditties that cleared this hurdle then have to pass muster with the nearly 400 members of the music branch of the academy. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2022 Oscar predictions for Best Original Song.)

To be even eligible for consideration, a tune must meet these criteria:

It must be an original song with words and music, both of which were original and written specifically for the film;

It must be the result of a creative interaction between the filmmaker(s) and the songwriter(s) who have been engaged to work directly on the film; and

There must be a clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition (not necessarily visually presented) of both lyric and melody used in the body of the movie or as the first music cue in the end credits.

This year there were 84 songs in the running. The academy asked branch members to view clips from the films that include the performances of the original songs and then rank their favorites using preferential voting. The academy released the shortlist of 15 semi-finalists on December 21, 2021.

A second round of voting by the members of the music branch, again using preferential voting, cuts these 15 down to the final five nominees. Those will be announced, along with the final contenders in all of the other competitive categories, on February 8. The entire voting membership of the academy will then vote for the Best Original Song winner, which will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

UPDATED: January 23, 2022

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2022 Oscar Best Picture predictions.

Leading Contenders (ranked by likelihood of winning)

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

Written by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Written by: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

Written by: Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Written by: Van Morrison

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by film title)

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

Written by: H.E.R.

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

Written by: Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Written by: Diane Warren

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

Written by: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

Written by: Brian Wilson, Jim James

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by film title)

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

Written by: Ron Mael, Russell Mael

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

Written by: Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

Written by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

Written by: Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Written by: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

