2022 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture

After an awards season that was up-ended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 94th Academy Awards is set for February 27, 2022 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from March 1 to December 31 of 2021 are eligible for consideration. Many of the strongest contenders are films that were intended to compete at the 2021 Oscars but were pushed back when cinemas shuttered for most of the year. (Scroll down for the 2022 Oscar predictions for Best Picture, which will have a guaranteed 10 nominees.)

To make our Best Picture Oscar predictions, we consider many factors, the most important of which is the effect of the preferential ballot that is used only for this race (voters rank all the nominees with the winner being the one that is the consensus choice.) We also take into account the pedigree of the filmmakers, the critical reception to their previous films, the box office tally and the track record of the studios.

Early contenders were launched at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Cannes has moved from May to July while Telluride is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. The three other festivals used as launching pads — Venice, Toronto and New York — should return in some modified form this fall.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

“Annette” (Amazon)

Director: Leos Carax

Writers: Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

Plot: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife, have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift.

“Blonde” (Netflix)

Writer/Director: Andrew Dominik who adapted the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Cast: Ana De Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson

Plot: A fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

“Canterbury Glass” (New Regency)

Writer/Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana

Plot: A doctor and a lawyer form an unlikely partnership.

“C’mon, C’mon” (A24)

Writer/Director: Mike Mills

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Artrial Clark

Plot: An artist (Phoenix) left to take care of his precocious young nephew (Norman) forge an unexpected bond over a cross country trip.

“The Courier” (Lionsgate – March 19)

Director: Dominic Cooke

Writer: Tom O’Connor

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley

Plot: The true story of the British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear programme during the Cold War.

“Cry Macho” (Warner Bros. – October 22)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Writers: Nick Schenk, N. Richard Nash adapted the novel of the same name by Nash.

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola

Plot: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

“Don’t Worry Darling” (New Line)

Director: Olivia Wilde

Writers: Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke

Cast: Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan

Plot: A 1950’s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writers: Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve, who adapted the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin

Plot: The son of a noble family is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” (Amazon)

Director: Will Sharpe

Writers: Sharpe, Simon Stephenson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrea Riseborough, Claire Foy

Plot: The story of the prolific English artist who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century.

“Eternals” (Disney)

Director: Chloe Zhao

Writers: Matthew K. Firpo, Ryan Firpo, Chloe Zhao

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden

Plot: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century)

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Writers: Dan Gillespie Sells, Tom MacRae, who adapted their stage musical of the same name.

Cast: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Richard E. Grant

Plot: A teenager from Sheffield, England wants to be a drag queen.

“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Michael Showalter

Writer: Abe Sylvia

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio

Plot: Televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker seek redemption after their religious empire and marriage crumbles.

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures)

Writer/Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet,Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson.

Plot: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine.

“House of Gucci” (UA)

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer: Roberto Bentivegna

Cast: Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga, Jeremy Irons

Plot: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

“In the Heights” (Warner Bros. – June 26)

Director: John Chu

Writer: Quiara Alegría Hudes, who adapted her book for the musical of the same name.

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits

Plot: A bodega owner has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

“Good Joe Bell” (Solstice Studios)

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Writers: Diana Ossana, Larry McMurtry

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins, Gary Sinise

Plot: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

“A Journal for Jordan” (Sony)

Director: Denzel Washington

Writer: Virgil Williams, based on the memoir of the same name by Dana Canedy

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tamara Tunie, Robert Wisdom, Chanté Adams

Plot: 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

“Last Night in Soho” (Focus)

Director: Edgar Wright

Writers: Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Edgar Wright

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Mei Li, Matt Smith

Plot: A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

“Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Taika Waititi

Writers: Iain Morris and Waititi, who adapted the documentary of the same name.

Cast:: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, Beulah Koale, Rachel House, Armie Hammer.

Plot: A coach takes the American Samoa national football team to the World Cup.

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Writer: Zach Baylin

Cast: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton.

Plot: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

“The Last Duel” (Disney)

Director: Ridley Scott

Writers: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener who adapted the novel of the same name by Eric Jager.

Cast: Damon, Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer

Plot: In 14th century France, the friendship of two knights is put to the test by a young woman.

“The Many Saints of Newark” (Warner Bros.)

Director: Alan Taylor

Writers: Lawrence Konner, David Chase

Cast: Billy Magnussen, Vera Farmiga, Jon Berntha, Leslie Odom Jr., Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta

Plot: A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Writers: del Toro and Kim Morgan, who adapted the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins

Plot: A corrupt con-man teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Director: Jane Campion

Writer: Campion, who adapted the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

Plot: A pair of brothers who own a large ranch in Montana are pitted against each other when one of them gets married.

“Red, White, and Water” (A24)

Director: Lila Neugebauer

Writer: Elizabeth Sanders

Cast; Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Samira Wiley

Plot: A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.

“Respect” (UA)

Director: Liesl Tommy

Writer: Tracey Scott Wilson

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Tate Donovan

Plot: The life story of legendary R&B singer Aretha Franklin.

“Soggy Bottom” (UA – December 25)

Writer/Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim and Benny Safdie

Plot: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, the film follows a high school student, who is also a successful child actor

“Stillwater” (Focus)

Director: Tom McCarthy

Writers: Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré

Cast: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan

Plot: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter who has been arrested for murder.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (Warner Bros.)

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Writer: Michael Koryta

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal

Plot: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (A24)

Director: Joel Coen

Writers: Coen, who adapted William Shakespeare’s play of the same name

Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson

Plot:A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

“Unforgiven” (Netflix)

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Writers: Christopher McQuarrie, Sally Wainwright

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal

Plot: Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

“West Side Story” (20th Century – December 10)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writer: Tony Kushner, who adapted the stage play of the same name by Arthur Laurents

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno

Plot: Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the white Jets and Puerto Rican Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?