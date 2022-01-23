2022 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound

The motion picture academy has made it a little easier to predict the winners this year by combining Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into one category: Best Sound. Both sound mixers and sound editors are recognized in the combined category. Up to six statuettes will be awarded to one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers. Last year’s inaugural winner of Best Sound was, appropriately enough “Sound of Metal.”

This year the sound branch determines the nominees in two stages. First, upwards of 15 members of the branch attend special screenings and cast preferential ballots with the top 10 vote-getters, as announced on December 21 of last year, moving on to the second stage. Those members from the first stage and any other members who either attend screenings of excerpts from these 10 semi-finalists or attest that they have seen them cast preferential ballots and the top five films are nominated.

It can be difficult to differentiate the sound mixing of a film from the sound editing. While the members of the sound branch are experts in the two fields, the rest of the Oscar voters may not be as versed. Sound editing is the art of putting together the various pieces of the sound track (dialogue, effects, ADR and foley) Sound mixing adjusts the overall sound and score levels throughout the film. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2022 Oscar predictions for Best Sound.)

The two sound awards often went to the same film, with 10 double champs this century: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019), “Dunkirk” (2018), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016), “Gravity” (2014), “Hugo” (2012), “Inception” (2011), “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2008), “King Kong” (2006) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004). All of these double dippers featured extensive action sequences complete with explosions, crashes, and clanging metal.

Leading Contenders (ranked by likelihood of winning)

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“West Side Story”

“Belfast”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick … BOOM!”

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

