2022 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

As with leading men, the winner of Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars is usually one of the more seasoned competitors. Of the 85 winners to date, only four Best Supporting Actor champs were in their 20s and just 15 were thirtysomething. The most recent winner, Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Messiah”), had just turned 32 when he prevailed. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2022 Oscars predictions for Best Supporting Actor.)

By comparison, Brad Pitt was 56 when he won in 2020 for his featured performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He joined a lucky 13 previous winners who were in their 50s when they took home the trophy.

Eleven more men were in their 60s when they won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. For eight fellows, it took till they were in their 70s to win while two (George Burns for “The Sunshine Boys” and Christopher Plummer for “Beginners”) were north of 80 when they took home their only Oscars.

At the 2019 Academy Awards, Mahershala Ali prevailed for “Green Book.” He had won this same category just two years earlier for “Moonlight.” He was the 31st (and 29th) winner of this award to be in his 40s. Sam Rockwell, who won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the 30th, having picked up this prize eight months before he turned 50.

UPDATED: January 21, 2022

Leading Contenders (ranked by likelihood of winning)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Strong Contenders (alphabetical)

David Alvarez, “West Side Story”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Richard Jenkins, “The Humans”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Possible Contenders (alphabetical)

Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Corey Hawkins, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jason Isaacs, “The Humans”

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Mark Rylance, “Don’t Look Up”

