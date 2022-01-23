2022 Oscar Predictions: Best Visual Effects

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects is particularly tough to predict because of the complicated system by which the nominees are determined in three stages. The members of the executive committee of the branch cast preferential ballots to determine 20 films for further consideration. These were then winnowed down to 10 semi-finalists; those were announced on December 21, 2021. All members of the branch are invited to a virtual screening of excerpts from these 10 films on January 30 at which potential nominees may discuss their work. Ballots are counted using a system of re-weighted range voting to determine the five nominees, which will be revealed on February 8. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2022 Oscar predictions for Best Visual Effects.)

When it comes to picking the winner of Best Visual Effects, you can’t go wrong with the film that is most reliant on effects to tell its story. Recent winners “Tenet” (2021), “Blade Runner 2049” (2018), “The Jungle Book” (2017), “Gravity” (2014), “Life of Pi” (2013), “Avatar” (2010) and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2009) would have been impossible to make without the advent of computer-generated effects. Titles that blend such CGI with old-school practical effects, such as “1917” (2020), “First Man” (2019), “Interstellar” (2015), “Hugo” (2012), and “Inception” (2011), have also prevailed in recent times.

Leading Contenders (ranked by likelihood of winning)

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Eternals”

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Black Widow”

“No Time to Die”

