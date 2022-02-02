2022 Oscar predictions: Who will win each of the 23 categories at the 94th Academy Awards? [PHOTOS]

Ready to make your 2022 Oscar predictions for the winners in all 23 categories? Then scroll through our photo gallery to find out the favorites in each race at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. We are predicting the winners in everything from the big one, Best Picture, to the three shorts. We’ll be updating this gallery after the 2022 Oscars nominations are revealed on February 8.
These 2022 Oscar predictions are based on the forecasts of five groups: our expert journalists; our in-house editors; the two dozen readers who did the best predicting last year’s Oscar winners; the all-star 24 readers who did the best for the past two years combined; and thousands of readers like you.
To read more about each Oscar race, click the links below:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Production Design
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Animated Feature
Best Documentary Feature
Best International Feature
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?