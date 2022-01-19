2022 Oscars calendar of key dates: SAG Awards final voting starts January 19

The 2022 Oscars calendar is crowded. Awards season runs for months and we’ve detailed the schedule of dates below. We’ve included the announcements of nominations by all of the guilds as well as other key industry groups and the dates of their respective awards. We’ve also catalogued the timetables for both nominations and final voting.

Academy members begin casting their nominations ballots on January 27 and have until Feb. 2 to submit them online. At just six days, this is tied for the least amount of time given to Oscar voters to make their picks for best pic as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches.

Several weeks before this balloting begins, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders as did the makeup artists and hairstylists and the visual effects wizards. The art directors, cinematographers, costume designers, sound editors and sound mixers will be heard from on the eve of Oscar nominations balloting. And the directors, film editors, producers and writers weigh in on the first day of voting.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

JANUARY



Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 12 – SAG Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 21 – ADG Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – ADG Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 24 – MPSE Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 24 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – ASC Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 27 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens

Jan. 27 – ACE Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 27 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 27 – PGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 27 – WGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 27 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 27 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 31 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Feb. 1 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 2 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 3 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

Feb. 3 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 8 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Feb. 10 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 11 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 16 – CDG Awards: Nominations Voting Opens

Feb. 16 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 19 – MUAHS Awards

Feb. 25 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 26 – Annie Awards

Feb. 27 – SAG Awards

Feb. 28 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

MARCH

March 3 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 5 – ACE Awards

March 5 – ADG Awards

March 6 – Indie Spirit Awards

March 8 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 9 – CDG Awards

March 11 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 12 – DGA Awards

March 13 – BAFTA Awards

March 13 – Critics Choice Awards

March 13 – MPSE Awards

March 17 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

March 17 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes



March 19 – PGA Awards

March 19 – CAS Awards

March 20 – ASC Awards

March 20 – WGA Awards

March 22 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

March 27 – Oscars

