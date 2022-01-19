2022 Oscars calendar of key dates: SAG Awards final voting starts January 19

The 2022 Oscars calendar is crowded. Awards season runs for months and we’ve detailed the schedule of dates below. We’ve included the announcements of nominations by all of the guilds as well as other key industry groups and the dates of their respective awards. We’ve also catalogued the timetables for both nominations and final voting.
Academy members begin casting their nominations ballots on January 27 and have until Feb. 2 to submit them online. At just six days, this is tied for the least amount of time given to Oscar voters to make their picks for best pic as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches.
Several weeks before this balloting begins, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders as did the makeup artists and hairstylists and the visual effects wizards. The art directors, cinematographers, costume designers, sound editors and sound mixers will be heard from on the eve of Oscar nominations balloting. And the directors, film editors, producers and writers weigh in on the first day of voting.
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
JANUARY
Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 12 – SAG Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 19 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 21 – ADG Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 24 – ADG Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 24 – MPSE Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 24 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 24 – ASC Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 24 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 25 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 25 – CAS Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 27 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens
Jan. 27 – ACE Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 27 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 27 – PGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 27 – WGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 27 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 27 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 31 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes
Feb. 1 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens
Feb. 2 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Feb. 3 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced
Feb. 3 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Opens
Feb. 8 – Oscars: Nominations Announced
Feb. 10 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 11 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 16 – CDG Awards: Nominations Voting Opens
Feb. 16 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 19 – MUAHS Awards
Feb. 25 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 26 – Annie Awards
Feb. 27 – SAG Awards
Feb. 28 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
MARCH
March 3 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 5 – ACE Awards
March 5 – ADG Awards
March 6 – Indie Spirit Awards
March 8 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 9 – CDG Awards
March 11 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 12 – DGA Awards
March 13 – BAFTA Awards
March 13 – Critics Choice Awards
March 13 – MPSE Awards
March 17 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
March 17 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 19 – PGA Awards
March 19 – CAS Awards
March 20 – ASC Awards
March 20 – WGA Awards
March 22 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
March 27 – Oscars
