2022 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Dune’ contends at all 12, ‘West Side Story’ 9, ‘The Power of the Dog’ 7

Following a flurry of announcements on Jan. 27 (the first day of Oscar voting), we’ve now heard from an even dozen guilds: actors, art directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, film editors, makeup artists & hairstylists, producers, sound editors, sound mixers, visual effects wizards and writers. The only group still to weigh in are the casting directors, who will reveal their slate on Feb. 1, the last day of academy balloting

“Dune” has racked up a perfect score by reaping nominations with each guild. “West Side Story” is next with nine, missing out for film editing and lensing (as well as visual effects, where it was not expected to compete). The stylish “No Time to Die” has eight.

Of the other leading Academy Awards contenders for Best Picture, only “Licorice Pizza” went four for four with the big guilds (DGA, PGA, SAG and WGA). Both “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” were ineligible with the writers guild. And “Don’t Look Up” helmer Adam McKay was snubbed by the DGA.

Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations to date.

ACE = American Cinema Editors (report)

ADG = Art Directors Guild (report)

ASC = American Society of Cinematographers (report)

CAS = Cinema Audio Society (report)

CDG = Costume Designers Guild (report)

DGA – Directors Guild of America (report)

MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors (report)

MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling (report)

PGA = Producers Guild of America (report)

SAG = Screen Actors Guild (report)

VES = Visual Effects Society (report)

WGA = Writers Guild of America (report)

12 Guilds

“Dune”

ACE – Drama (Joe Walker)

ADG – Fantasy (Patrice Vermette)

ASC – Greig Fraser

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan)

DGA – Director (Denis Villeneuve)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

WGA – Adapted (Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

9 Guilds

“West Side Story”

ADG – Period (Adam Stockhausen)

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Period (Paul Tazewell)

DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)

MPSE – Music

MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)

WGA – Adapted (Tony Kushner)

8 Guilds

“No Time to Die”

ACE – Drama (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)

ADG – Contemporary (Mark Tildesley)

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Contemporary (Suttirat Anne Larlarb)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

7 Guilds

“Don’t Look Up”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Hank Corwin)

ADG – Contemporary (Clayton Hartley)

CDG – Contemporary (Susan Matheson)

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble

WGA – Original (Adam McKay)

“Nightmare Alley”

ADG – Period (Tamara Deverell)

ASC – Dan Laustsen

CDG – Period (Luis Sequeira)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

SAG – Supporting Actress (Cate Blanchett)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

WGA – Adapted (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan)

“The Power of the Dog”

ACE – Drama (Peter Sciberras)

ASC – Ari Wegner

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

DGA – Director (Jane Campion)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst)

6 Guilds

“Belfast”

ACE – Drama (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle)

ASC – Haris Zamberloukos

DGA – Director (Kenneth Branagh)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actress (Caitriona Balfe)

“Licorice Pizza”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Andy Jurgensen)

ADG – Period (Florencia Martin)

DGA – Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Supporting Actor (Bradley Cooper)

WGA – Original (Paul Thomas Anderson)

5 Guilds

“The Matrix Resurrections”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Lindsay Pugh)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“tick…tick…BOOM!”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum)

MPSE – Music

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Actor (Andrew Garfield)

WGA – Adapted (Steven Levenson)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

ADG – Period (Stefan Dechant)

ASC – Bruno Delbonnel

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

SAG – Actor (Denzel Washington)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

4 Guilds

“Being the Ricardos”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Actor (Javier Bardem), Actress (Nicole Kidman)

WGA – Original (Aaron Sorkin)

“Cruella”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Tatiana S. Riegel)

ADG – Fantasy (Fiona Crombie)

CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

“King Richard”

ACE – Drama (Pamela Martin)

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Will Smith)

WGA – Original (Zach Baylin)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

ADG – Fantasy (Sue Chan)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Kym Barret)

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Sanja M. Hays)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

VES – Visual Effects

3 Guilds

“CODA”

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

WGA – Adapted (Sian Heder)

“The French Dispatch”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Andrew Weisblum)

ADG – Period (Adam Stockhausen)

WGA – Original (Wes Anderson)

“House of Gucci”

CDG – Period (Janty Yates)

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Lady Gaga), Supporting Actor (Jared Leto)

“In The Heights”

ADG – Contemporary (Nelson Coates)

CDG – Contemporary (Mitchell Travers)

MPSE – Music

2 Guilds

“Black Widow”

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

“Candyman”

ADG – Contemporary (Cara Brower)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“Coming 2 America”

CDG – Contemporary (Ruth E. Carter)

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Actress (Jessica Chastain)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

ADG – Fantasy (François Audouy)

MPSE – Music

“The Green Knight”

ADG – Fantasy (Jade Healy)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Malgosia Turzanska)

“Last Night in Soho”

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“The Lost Daughter”

ADG – Contemporary (Inbal Weinberg)

SAG – Actress (Olivia Colman)

“The Suicide Squad”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Judianna Makovsky)

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

1 Guild

“Cyrano”

CDG – Period (Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran)

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

VES – Visual Effects

“The Last Duel”

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“Passing”

SAG – Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga)

“A Quiet Place Part II”

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

“Respect”

SAG – Actress (Jennifer Hudson)

“The Tender Bar”

SAG – Supporting Actor (Ben Affleck)

“Zola”

CDG – Contemporary (Derica Cole Washington)

