2022 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘King Richard’ reigns over SAG and ACE Eddies to grab early lead

None of the 13 precursor prizes announced winners before Oscar nominations were revealed on February 8. However, all but one of them — the Casting Society of America — revealed their roster of contenders before the start of Oscar nominations balloting on January 27. The CSA, which chimed in on February 1, will also be the only guild to hold its ceremony after final Oscar voting ends on March 22; the Artios Awards are the next day.

Before Oscar voting kicks off on March 17, we will have heard from eight guilds. The makeup artists and hairstylists weighed in on Feb. 19 while the actors were heard from on Feb. 27. Two guilds — art directors and film editors — held ceremonies on March 5. The visual effects wizards hand out prizes on March 8, the costume designers on March 9, the directors on March 12, and the sound editors on March 13. (The producers and sound mixers meet on March 19 while the cinematographers and writers do so on March 20.) Scroll down to the see the complete list of nominees and winners with the guilds.

“Dune” had racked up a perfect score by reaping nominations with each of the first dozen guilds but was snubbed by the CSA.”West Side Story” was next with 10, missing out for film editing and lensing (as well as visual effects, where it was not expected to compete). The stylish “No Time to Die” has eight.

Out of the four ceremonies to date, “King Richard” and “No Time to Die” are the only films to win with multiple guilds. “King Richard,” which contends with five guilds in total, ruled with the actors and film editors while the latest Bond picture can boast of a winning stunt team and production design.

“Dune” won one of the art direction awards while “Nightmare Alley” (a contender at seven ceremonies) bagged another. Six-time contender “tick, tick … BOOM!” claimed the comedy/musical award from the film editors while four-time contender “CODA” was the big winner with the actors.

Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations and winners to date.

ACE = American Cinema Editors (nominees, winners)

ADG = Art Directors Guild (nominees, winners)

ASC = American Society of Cinematographers (nominees)

CAS = Cinema Audio Society (nominees)

CDG = Costume Designers Guild (nominees)

CSA = Casting Society of America (nominees)

DGA – Directors Guild of America (nominees)

MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors (nominees)

MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling (nominees, winners)

PGA = Producers Guild of America (nominees)

SAG = Screen Actors Guild (nominees, winners)

VES = Visual Effects Society (nominees)

WGA = Writers Guild of America (nominees)

12 Guilds

“Dune”

ACE – Drama (Joe Walker)

ADG – Fantasy (Patrice Vermette)

ASC – Greig Fraser

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan)

DGA – Director (Denis Villeneuve)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

WGA – Adapted (Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

10 Guilds

“West Side Story”

ADG – Period (Adam Stockhausen)

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Period (Paul Tazewell)

CSA – Big Budget Drama

DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)

MPSE – Music

MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)

WGA – Adapted (Tony Kushner)

8 Guilds

“Don’t Look Up”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Hank Corwin)

ADG – Contemporary (Clayton Hartley)

CDG – Contemporary (Susan Matheson)

CSA – Big Budget Comedy

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble

WGA – Original (Adam McKay)

“No Time to Die”

ACE – Drama (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)

ADG – Contemporary (Mark Tildesley)

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Contemporary (Suttirat Anne Larlarb)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“The Power of the Dog”

ACE – Drama (Peter Sciberras)

ASC – Ari Wegner

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CSA – Studio or Independent Drama

DGA – Director (Jane Campion)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst)

7 Guilds

“Belfast”

ACE – Drama (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle)

ASC – Haris Zamberloukos

DGA – Director (Kenneth Branagh)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actress (Caitriona Balfe)

“Nightmare Alley”

ADG – Period (Tamara Deverell)

ASC – Dan Laustsen

CDG – Period (Luis Sequeira)

CSA – Studio or Independent Drama

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

SAG – Supporting Actress (Cate Blanchett)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

WGA – Adapted (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan)

6 Guilds

“Licorice Pizza”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Andy Jurgensen)

ADG – Period (Florencia Martin)

DGA – Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Supporting Actor (Bradley Cooper)

WGA – Original (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“tick…tick…BOOM!”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum)

CSA – Big Budget Drama

MPSE – Music

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Actor (Andrew Garfield)

WGA – Adapted (Steven Levenson)

5 Guilds

“Cruella”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Tatiana S. Riegel)

ADG – Fantasy (Fiona Crombie)

CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)

CSA – Big Budget Comedy

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

“King Richard”

ACE – Drama (Pamela Martin)

CSA – Big Budget Drama

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Will Smith)

WGA – Original (Zach Baylin)

“The Matrix Resurrections”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Lindsay Pugh)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

ADG – Fantasy (Sue Chan)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Kym Barret)

CSA – Big Budget Comedy

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

ADG – Period (Stefan Dechant)

ASC – Bruno Delbonnel

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

SAG – Actor (Denzel Washington)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

4 Guilds

“Being the Ricardos”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Actor (Javier Bardem), Actress (Nicole Kidman)

WGA – Original (Aaron Sorkin)

“CODA”

CSA – Studio or Independent Drama

PGA – Best Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

WGA – Adapted (Sian Heder)

“The French Dispatch”

ACE – Comedy/Musical (Andrew Weisblum)

ADG – Period (Adam Stockhausen)

CSA – Big Budget Comedy

WGA – Original (Wes Anderson)

“House of Gucci”

CDG – Period (Janty Yates)

CSA – Big Budget Drama

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Lady Gaga), Supporting Actor (Jared Leto)

“In The Heights”

ADG – Contemporary (Nelson Coates)

CDG – Contemporary (Mitchell Travers)

CSA – Big Budget Comedy

MPSE – Music

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

CAS – Best Sound Mixing

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Sanja M. Hays)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

VES – Visual Effects

3 Guilds

“The Lost Daughter”

ADG – Contemporary (Inbal Weinberg)

CSA – Studio or Independent Drama

SAG – Actress (Olivia Colman)

2 Guilds

“Black Widow”

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

“Candyman”

ADG – Contemporary (Cara Brower)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“Coming 2 America”

CDG – Contemporary (Ruth E. Carter)

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Actress (Jessica Chastain)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

ADG – Fantasy (François Audouy)

MPSE – Music

“The Green Knight”

ADG – Fantasy (Jade Healy)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Malgosia Turzanska)

“Last Night in Soho”

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“Passing”

CSA – Studio or Independent Drama

SAG – Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga)

“The Suicide Squad”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Judianna Makovsky)

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

“The Tender Bar”

CSA – Studio or Independent Comedy

SAG – Supporting Actor (Ben Affleck)

“Zola”

CDG – Contemporary (Derica Cole Washington)

CSA – Studio or Independent Comedy

1 Guild

“Cyrano”

CDG – Period (Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran)

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

VES – Visual Effects

“The Last Duel”

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“A Quiet Place Part II”

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

“Respect”

SAG – Actress (Jennifer Hudson)

