2022 Peabody Award nominations list: ‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Only Murders,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ and 57 more

On April 13 the Peabody Board of Jurors announced the 60 nominees for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards honoring the best and most impactful work in media in 2021, including everything from news to entertainment to podcasts. A jury of 19 unanimously selected these nominees from more than 1,200 entries. Out of these nominees, 30 will eventually be selected as winners, to be announced during virtual events from June 6 through June 9. Scroll down for the complete list.

Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement, “Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world. Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them.”

Last year’s Peabody winners included Emmy winners “I May Destroy You,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Unorthodox,” as well as the Oscar-nominated documentaries “Collective, “Crip Camp,” and “Time.” The year before boasted even more TV award winners: “Chernobyl,” “Succession,” “Watchmen,” “Fleabag,” “Stranger Things,” and “When They See Us.” So it doesn’t hurt to get on Peabody’s prestigious radar at the height of Emmy season, though some of those won their Peabodys after their Emmys.

This year we could see contenders “Only Murders in the Building,” “Yellowjackets,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Dopesick,” “Station Eleven,” “The Wonder Years,” “We Are Lady Parts,” “Pen15,” and “Hacks” benefit from a Peabody afterglow, though we’ll have to wait until June to find out who wins.

ARTS

“Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

“9to5: The Story of a Movement” (PBS)

“Attica” (SHOWTIME)

“Changing the Game” (Hulu)

“Downing of a Flag” (PBS)

“Exterminate All the Brutes” (HBO/HBO Max)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix)

“In the Same Breath” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Life of Crime 1984-2020” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day’” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Mayor” (PBS)

“Mr. SOUL!” (BPM) (PBS)

“My Name is Pauli Murray” (Prime Video)

“Nuclear Family” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Philly D.A.” (PBS)

“Procession” (Netflix)

“The Queen of Basketball” (The New York Times Op-Docs)

“Simple As Water” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Storm Lake” (PBS)

“A Thousand Cuts” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO/HBO Max)

“The Long Song” (PBS)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Sort Of” (HBO Max)

“Station Eleven” (HBO/HBO Max)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)

“We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock)

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

“Yellowjackets” (SHOWTIME)

NEWS

“Afghanistan: Documenting A Crucial Year” (BBC World News America)

“American Insurrection” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“The Appointment” (ABC News Nightline)

“Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times)

“Escaping Eritrea” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“The Healthcare Divide” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“Inside Yemen” (PBS NewsHour)

“January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour)

“‘The Moms of Magnolia Street’” (NBC Bay Area)

“Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia” (CNN)

“No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System” (NBC Bay Area)

“Politically Charged” (KNXV) (ABC15 Arizona (KNXV))

“PRONE” (KUSA)

“‘So They Knew We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times)

“Transnational” (VICE News Tonight)

PODCAST/RADIO

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning” (WNYC Studios)

“Dig: The Model City” (WFPL News Louisville)

“Finn and the Bell” (Rumble Strip)

“Half Vaxxed” (WHYY)

“The Improvement Association” (The New York Times)

“The Lazarus Heist” (BBC World Service)

“Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe” (public radio stations nationwide, the Reveal podcast, distributed by PRX)

“Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country” (Radiotopia from PRX)

“Southlake” (NBC News)

“This Land – Season 2” (Crooked Media)

“Throughline” (podcast platforms)

