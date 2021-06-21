2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will return to live broadcast format

With the coronavirus pandemic slowly ebbing in the United States, the Screen Actors Guild has announced its annual awards ceremony will have a more traditional look next year. On Monday, it was revealed the 2022 SAG Awards will take place on February 27, 2022 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The two-hour ceremony is set to honor the best in film and television acting and will happen live from Los Angeles as opposed to how the show was presented this year, via pre-tape and virtual video conference.

That decision puts the SAG Awards on the calendar four weeks before the 2022 Oscars (which was initially set to take place on February 27, 2022, before decamping to March 27, 2022, earlier this year).

As revealed on Monday, voting for the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations begins on December 6, and closes January 9, 2022. The 2022 SAG Awards nominees will be announced on January 12, 2022.

Final voting for the SAG Awards begins January 19, 2022, and closes on February 25, 2022, the Friday before the ceremony.

This year’s SAG Awards took place in April and the pre-taped, hour-long ceremony was a ratings flop: less than 1 million people watched the show on TNT and TBS, a drop of more than 50 percent from the year before. That ratings decline put the SAG Awards in relatively good company: viewership totals for the Golden Globes and Oscars also dropped to all-time lows this year with the coronavirus pandemic and a lighter slate of eligible features cited as reasons why.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions