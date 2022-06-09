2022 Tony Awards: Watch in-depth interviews with 21 nominees from plays and musicals

We are just days away from the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12 and voters are making their final decisions on who will emerge victorious on Broadway’s biggest night. Before you lock in your final Tony predictions, be sure to catch up with every exclusive Gold Derby interview with this season’s nominees. I had the honor of talking with 21 Tony nominees this season, all of whom were eager to share their stories as Broadway roared back to life after a pandemic-induced intermission.

A whopping 13 of these artists are first time nominees, all of whom are about to have one of the most exciting nights of their life. Some of these first timers are veterans of the stage, like Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Take Me Out”) or Ron Cephas Jones (“Clyde’s”), but have narrowly missed Tony recognition until now. Then there’s the queen of Off-Broadway, Deirdre O’Connell, who lip synced her way to Radio City with an unprecedented performance in “Dana H.” And the queen of the West End, Sharon D Clarke, a three-time Olivier winner who debuted in New York with a formidable run in “Caroline, or Change.”

Perhaps most exciting are the younger artists making their mark on the industry with their debut nominations. This includes Gabby Beans’ highly stylized performance in the wild “The Skin of Our Teeth,” Kara Young’s exuberant but troubled sandwich shop worker in “Clyde’s,” and L Morgan Lee’s multi-character tour de force in “A Strange Loop” which cemented her as the first openly trans Tony nominee.

These newcomers will gather with Tony winners like Julie White (“POTUS”), Warren Carlyle (“The Music Man”) and Christopher Wheeldon (“MJ”) in the opulent Radio City Music Hall for a celebration of all that theater has to offer. But first they joined Gold Derby to discuss the joys, struggles, and sacrifices involved with putting on a show in the theater capital of the world.

Follow the links below to watch detailed 15-20 minute conversations with 21 of this year’s Tony nominees.

Alfie Allen (“Hangmen”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Gabby Beans (“The Skin of Our Teeth”), nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Play

Camille A. Brown (“for colored girls”), nominated for Best Director of a Play and Best Choreography

Warren Carlyle (“The Music Man”), nominated for Best Choreography

Sharon D Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Musical

Carmen Cusack (“Flying Over Sunset”), nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Musical

Matt Doyle (“Company”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Take Me Out”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jared Grimes (“Funny Girl”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Ron Cephas Jones (“Clyde’s”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”), nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Musical

L Morgan Lee (“A Strange Loop”), nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Martin McDonagh (“Hangmen”), nominated for Best Play

John-Andrew Morrison (“A Strange Loop”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

David Morse (“How I Learned to Drive”), nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Play

Michael Oberholtzer (“Take Me Out”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Deirdre O’Connell (“Dana H.”), nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Play

A.J. Shively (“Paradise Square”), nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Christopher Wheeldon (“MJ”), nominated for Best Director of a Musical and Best Choreography

Julie White (“POTUS”), nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play

Kara Young (“Clyde’s”), nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards now through June 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?