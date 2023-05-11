2023 ACM Awards: Full list of winners

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards announced their winners on Thursday, May 11. Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Scroll down for the complete list of winners.

A couple of relative newcomers led this year’s nominations. Hardy was the top contender with seven nominations: Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter for “Wait in the Truck,” his duet with Lainey Wilson), Song of the Year again (as songwriter for “Sand in My Boots”), Visual Media of the Year (“Wait in the Truck”), Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Music Event of the Year (as artist and producer for “Wait in the Truck”).

Lainey Wilson followed with six: Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Wait in the Truck,” Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Bell Bottom Country”), and Single of the Year (“Heart Like a Truck”)

But neither Hardy nor Wilson were nominated for the top prize, Entertainer of the Year. The seven nominees in that top category instead were Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

See who prevailed below. And join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie and Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

X — Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

X — Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

X — “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan ByrdDirector: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

X — Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

X — HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

