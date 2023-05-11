2023 ACM Awards: Full list of winners

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards announced their winners on Thursday, May 11. Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Scroll down for the complete list of winners.
A couple of relative newcomers led this year’s nominations. Hardy was the top contender with seven nominations: Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter for “Wait in the Truck,” his duet with Lainey Wilson), Song of the Year again (as songwriter for “Sand in My Boots”), Visual Media of the Year (“Wait in the Truck”), Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Music Event of the Year (as artist and producer for “Wait in the Truck”).
Lainey Wilson followed with six: Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Wait in the Truck,” Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Bell Bottom Country”), and Single of the Year (“Heart Like a Truck”)
But neither Hardy nor Wilson were nominated for the top prize, Entertainer of the Year. The seven nominees in that top category instead were Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie and Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
X — Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
X — Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
X — “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan ByrdDirector: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
X — Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
X — HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
