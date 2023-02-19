BAFTA Awards: Full winners list

The BAFTA Awards were presented on February 19 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2023 BAFTA Awards winners list in all categories.

BAFTA is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, much like the American motion picture academy. The BAFTAs could well give us a preview of what the Oscars might do in three weeks time on March 12. And since voting for Oscars starts on March 2, just 11 days after the BAFTAs, these awards could be doubly influential.

However, the BAFTAs amended their nominations voting as of last year. After the initial longlists were decided, the nominees for acting and directing were chosen by small juries, leveling the playing field between the highest-profile awards contenders and worthy underdogs.

Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture).

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

BEST DIRECTOR

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

X – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

X – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

X – All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

BEST CASTING

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

X – Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

X – All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

BEST FILM EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

X – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

BEST FEATURE NOT IN ENGLISH

X – All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

BEST BRITISH FILM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?