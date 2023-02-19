BAFTA Awards: Full winners list

The BAFTA Awards were presented on February 19 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2023 BAFTA Awards winners list in all categories.
BAFTA is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, much like the American motion picture academy. The BAFTAs could well give us a preview of what the Oscars might do in three weeks time on March 12. And since voting for Oscars starts on March 2, just 11 days after the BAFTAs, these awards could be doubly influential.
However, the BAFTAs amended their nominations voting as of last year. After the initial longlists were decided, the nominees for acting and directing were chosen by small juries, leveling the playing field between the highest-profile awards contenders and worthy underdogs.
Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture).
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
BEST DIRECTOR
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
X – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
X – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
X – All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
BEST CASTING
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
X – Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
X – All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
BEST FILM EDITING
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
X – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
BEST FEATURE NOT IN ENGLISH
X – All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
BEST BRITISH FILM
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
