2023 Best Picture Oscar contenders release dates: When can YOU see them?

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars won’t be unveiled until Tuesday, January 24, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting a head start on awards season. According to Gold Derby’s early Oscar Best Picture odds, which are derived from the combined predictions made by our Experts, Editors and Users, we already have a good idea of what films might be feted by the Academy Awards. Pay special attention to the Oscars Best Picture predictions generated by our Experts because many of them have already seen some of these movies at festivals in Telluride, Toronto, Venice or New York or else at private industry screenings held on both boasts. But when will the movies debut in public theaters or stream on demand? Read on for all of the 2023 Best Picture Oscar contenders release dates.

As a reminder, there will be a total of 10 Best Picture nominees this year, as there is no longer a sliding scale of anywhere from 5 to 10 movies being recognized. The nominations are voted on by about 9,500 industry professionals of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 2023 contenders below are listed in order of our racetrack odds.

Does a movie have a better or worse chance of winning Best Picture depending on when it’s released during awards season? Not necessarily. Last year’s eventual Oscar champ, “CODA,” was released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13, 2021. The year prior, “Nomadland” had a one-week limited theatrical release beginning on December 4, 2020. See the complete list of Best Picture Oscar winners.

2023 Best Picture Oscar contenders release dates

“The Fabelmans” (dir. Steven Spielberg) by Universal Pictures

Limited theatrical release: November 11, 2022

Wide theatrical release: November 23, 2022

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (dir. Daniels) by A24

Limited theatrical release: March 25, 2022

Wide theatrical release: April 8, 2022

“Women Talking” (dir. Sarah Polley) by United Artists Releasing

Limited theatrical release: December 2, 2022

Wide theatrical release: December 25, 2022

“Babylon” (dir. Damien Chazelle) by Paramount Pictures

Limited theatrical release: December 25, 2022

Wide theatrical release: January 6, 2023

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (dir. Martin McDonagh) by Searchlight Pictures

Limited theatrical release: October 21, 2022

Wide theatrical release: N/A

“Top Gun: Maverick” (dir. Joseph Kosinski) by Paramount Pictures

Limited theatrical release: N/A

Wide theatrical release: May 27, 2022

“TAR” (dir. Todd Field) by Focus Features

Limited theatrical release: October 7, 2022

Wide theatrical release: October 28, 2022

“The Whale” (dir. Darren Aronofsky) by A24

Limited theatrical release: N/A

Wide theatrical release: December 9, 2022

“Empire of Light” (dir. Sam Mendes) by Searchlight Pictures

Limited theatrical release: December 9, 2022

Wide theatrical release: N/A

“The Son” (dir. Florian Zeller) by Sony Pictures Classics

Limited theatrical release: November 11, 2022

Wide theatrical release: N/A

“The Woman King” (dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood) by Sony Pictures Releasing

Limited theatrical release: N/A

Wide theatrical release: September 16, 2022

“She Said” (dir. Maria Schrader) by Universal Pictures

Limited theatrical release: N/A

Wide theatrical release: November 18, 2022

“Elvis” (dir. Baz Luhrmann) by Warner Bros. Pictures

Limited theatrical release: N/A

Wide theatrical release: June 24, 2022

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (dir. Rian Johnson) by Netflix

Wide theatrical release: Fall 2022

Streaming release: December 23, 2022

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (dir. James Cameron) by 20th Century Studios

Limited theatrical release: N/A

Wide theatrical release: December 16, 2022

“Triangle of Sadness” (dir. Ruben Ostlund) by Neon

Limited theatrical release: October 7, 2022

Wide theatrical release: N/A

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (dir. Alejandro G. Inarritu) by Netflix

Limited theatrical release: November 4, 2022

Streaming release: December 16, 2022

