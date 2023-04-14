2023 box office hits: Every movie that made more than $100 million

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc with theaters in 2021, there were still 14 movies released that year that were able to cross the coveted $100 million mark at the U.S. box office. In 2022, that number jumped up to 18 films that reached $100 million and beyond domestically. So how many feature films released during the current 2023 calendar year will end up becoming box office behemoths? Stay tuned.

To date, the biggest money-maker of 2023 is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which broke all sorts of domestic records when it was released over Easter weekend. But with several hot properties coming down the line — we’re looking at you, “The Little Mermaid,” “Dune: Part 2” and “The Marvels” — this year could end up becoming one of the most lucrative in recent memory. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see all of the 2023 box office hits that made more than $100 million (so far).

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Universal Pictures

Based on Nintendo’s video game franchise, this is the world’s first “Mario” movie since the epic 1993 live-action failure. This time around, co-directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic went the animated route, with the game’s iconic characters being voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This is the third movie in the Paul Rudd-Evangeline Lilly series after “Ant-Man” (2015) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018), and also the 31st film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Peyton Reed directs “Quantumania,” which notably introduces a new supervillain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is able to travel through time and across the multiverse.

‘Creed III’

United Artists Releasing

Michael B. Jordan steps behind the camera for the first time as he directs himself as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in this third installment of the “Rocky” spin-off series following “Creed” (2015) and “Creed II” (2018). Jonathan Majors plays a new boxing antagonist, Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, and returning once again to the franchise are Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor-Creed and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Lionsgate

Much like John Wick himself, this franchise packs a punch and won’t be stopped. For the fourth time, Keanu Reeves plays the formerly retired assassin who has returned to his violent nature in order to bring down the criminal organization known as the High Table. Chad Stahelski is also back as director after helming the first three installments of the noir action franchise.

‘Scream VI’

Paramount Pictures

The slasher franchise is back and more popular than ever, as this sixth installment has become the highest-grossing “Scream” movie of all time. Co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett welcome back several franchise vets, including Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, as the latest Ghostface begins their reign of bloody terror, this time in New York City.

