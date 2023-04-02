2023 CMT Music Awards winners list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The CMT Music Awards honoring the best in country music videos took place on Sunday, April 2. Winners were decided entirely by fans voting online. The ceremony was hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and aired live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories, updated throughout the evening.

Lainey Wilson led the way with four nominations including Video of the Year for “Wait in the Truck,” her collaboration with Hardy. She was also up for Collaborative Video of the Year (also “Wait in the Truck”), plus Female Video of the Year (“Heart Like a Truck”) and CMT Performance of the Year (“Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell). Following with three noms apiece were Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and aforementioned co-host Kane Brown.

Wilson was nominated for Video of the Year against 15 other contenders. That category was narrowed down to the final six on March 27. Then the three finalists were announced on the day of the show, April 2: Carrie Underwood‘s “Hate My Heart,” the aforementioned “Wait in the Truck,” and Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown‘s “Thank God.” From there, social media decided the winner, which was presented at the end of the night.

Was anyone able to beat Underwood in that top race? The country music mainstay came into these awards as the most honored artist overall at the CMT Awards (25 wins and counting), as well as the most honored artist for Video of the Year with a whopping 10 victories, including the last four years in a row. Follow along below for all of this year’s results.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top 6 nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on March 27. The final 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 2. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Finalists:

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Other Nominees:

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

X — Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

X — Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

X — Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

X — Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

X — Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

X — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

X — Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes and Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd and Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT digital / social channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

