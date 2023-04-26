2023 Daytime Emmy nominations: ‘General Hospital’ tops list with 19

“General Hospital” is the most awarded series in Daytime Emmy history with 15 Best Drama Series victories to date, and the ABC serial is the top soap at the 2023 Daytime Emmys with 19 nominations including Best Drama. It’s followed by “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 14, “The Young and the Restless” with 13, and “Days of Our Lives” with 11. Beyond soap operas, the most nominated program is “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with 11. The winners will be announced on June 16 on CBS and on June 17 on the NATAS OTT channel at Watch.TheEmmys.TV. Scroll down for the complete list of contenders in all categories.
In this age of streaming when time slots need not apply, there has been a restructuring of the Emmys to reflect the nature of programming as opposed to what time it airs, so these contenders no longer include children’s and family shows (those have their own separate awards now) or game shows (which will be awarded by the Primetime Emmys going forward).
Adam Sharp, President and CEO of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, said in a statement, “Today we not only honor this year’s outstanding programs and individuals, we mark a milestone in television history. Our golden anniversary celebrates the talented creators who have made the last 50 years of daytime television so unforgettable. Partnering with CBS for another two years, we look forward to a very special 50th Daytime Emmy Awards this June.”
Added Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime at NATAS, “In addition to this year’s many esteemed nominees, it is especially gratifying to also be celebrating so many milestones of Daytime television in our 50th anniversary year. Not only are we celebrating 50 years of Daytime Emmy Award programming, we are also celebrating the milestones of some of its longest-running shows such as General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray.”
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay — Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS
CULINARY SERIES
Family Dinner — Magnolia Network
José Andrés and Family in Spain — Discovery+
Martha Cooks — Roku
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time — GBH
Selena + Chef — HBO Max
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence — SYNDICATED
Hot Bench — SYNDICATED
Judge Steve Harvey — ABC
Judy Justice — Freevee
The People’s Court — SYNDICATED
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix
Guy’s All-American Road Trip — Food Network
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
Reel Destinations — Focus Features
Wild Babies — Netflix
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry — MasterClass
Fixer Upper: The Castle — Magnolia Network
Idea House: Mountain Modern — Roku
Instant Dream Home — Netflix
Martha Gardens — Roku
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Eat This With Yara — AJ+
For the Love of Kitchens — Magnolia Network
George to the Rescue — NBC
Life After Death with Tyler Henry — Netflix
Mind Your Manners — Netflix
The Established Home — Magnolia Network
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
American Anthems — PBS
Kings of Leon @ O2 — YouTube
My Bluegrass Story — RFD-TV
Variety Power of Women: Changemakers — Lifetime
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors — PBS
Working in the Theatre — AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
Book of Queer — Discovery+
The Earth Unlocked — The Weather Channel
The Future Of — Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward — NBC
Historian’s Take — PBS
Italy Made with Love — PBS
Vikings: The Rise and Fall — National Geographic
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show — SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan — SYNDICATED
Today with Hoda and Jenna — NBC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood — SYNDICATED
E! News — E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight — SYNDICATED
Extra — SYNDICATED
Inside Edition — SYNDICATED
DAYTIME SPECIAL
96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day — NBC
All Boys Aren’t Blue — Amazon Prime Video
Behind The Table: A View Reunion — Hulu
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day — ABC
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022 — SYNDICATED
The House that Norm Built — PBS | Roku
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism — YouTube Originals
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond — WORLD Channel
Dressed — Focus Features
Finding Pause — Healthline
Handmade — Youtube
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson — Conde Nast | Bon Appetit
Ready Jet Cook — Food Network
PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Access Hollywood — SYNDICATED
“Tow Yard”
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
“Drew’s Got the Beat”
The Jennifer Hudson Show — SYNDICATED
“EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”
Sherri! — SYNDICATED
“Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”
Tamron Hall — SYNDICATED
“Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch and Angela Simmons”
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman
The Young and the Restless — CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless — CBS
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital — ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless — CBS
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital — ABC
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless — CBS
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott
The Young and the Restless — CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson
General Hospital — ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson
General Hospital — ABC
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne
General Hospital — ABC
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine
General Hospital — ABC
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos
General Hospital — ABC
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital — ABC
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain
General Hospital — ABC
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital — ABC
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels
Beyond Salem — Peacock
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber
General Hospital — ABC
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke
The Young and the Restless — CBS
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley
Days of Our Lives — NBC | Peacock
CULINARY HOST
Kardea Brown
Delicious Miss Brown — Food Network
Ina Garten
Be My Guest with Ina Garten — Food Network
Guy Fieri
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen — Food Network
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks — Roku
Justin Sutherland
Taste the Culture — TBS | TNT | truTV
Andrew Zimmern
Family Dinner — Magnolia Network
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall — SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan — SYNDICATED
Sherri Shepherd
Sherri! — SYNDICATED
DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Danielle Brooks
Instant Dream Home — Netflix
Mike Corey
Uncharted Adventure — The Weather Channel
Zac Efron
Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix
Kevin O’Connor
This Old House — PBS | Roku
Martha Stewart
Martha Gardens — Roku
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay — Popstar! TV
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two — Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Days of our Lives — NBC | Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM**
Book of Queer — Discovery+
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show — SYNDICATED
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
**Due to submission count, this category is a merged Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special. All entries in both categories were judged by the same panel.
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay — Popstar! TV
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two — Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Days of our Lives — NBC | Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Ask This Old House — PBS | Roku
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia — Magnolia Network
Home — Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
Wild Babies — Netflix
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
American Anthems — PBS
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
Entertainment Tonight — SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
The View — ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix
Home — Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
ORIGINAL SONG
“Darling Darling”
General Hospital — ABC
“Everyone Dances”
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
“Life is Sweet”
American Anthems — PBS
“Only There”
Joni Table Talk — Daystar
“Pocket Change”
American Anthems — PBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
General Hospital — ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
The View — ABC
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day — ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show — SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
The Talk — CBS
The View — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix
Home — Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
Italy Made with Love — PBS
Wild Babies — Netflix
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia — Magnolia Network
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix
Home — Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
Wild Babies — Netflix
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Articulate with Jim Cotter — PBS
Behind The Table: A View Reunion — Hulu
Book of Queer — Discovery+
Emeril Cooks — Roku
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray — SYNDICATED
LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND
Days of our Lives — NBC | Peacock
The Ellen DeGeneres Show — SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show — SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless — CBS
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Car Masters: Rust to Riches — Netflix
Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix
Home — Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix
Wild Babies — Netflix
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Book of Queer — Discovery+
Car Masters: Rust to Riches — Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show — SYNDICATED
Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix
Instant Dream Home — Netflix
CASTING
Book of Queer — Discovery+
Days of our Lives — NBC | Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
Start Up — PBS
The Young and the Restless — CBS
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
General Hospital — ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
The Talk — CBS
The View — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Book of Queer — Discovery+
General Hospital — ABC
Sherri! — SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show — SYNDICATED
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
The Jennifer Hudson Show — SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show — SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk — Facebook Watch
Sherri! — SYNDICATED
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?