2023 DGA Awards winners list (plus all the nominees)

The 75th Directors Guild of America Awards will take place on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT with Judd Apatow hosting the in-person, non-televised ceremony. These kudos honor the best helmers of the year in movies and television, as voted on by more than 18,000 members of the directing guild. Scroll down for the 2023 DGA Awards winners list in three film and eight TV categories.

The all-important feature film category is one of the most telling bellwethers for the Best Director Oscar. The guild and the academy have only disagreed eight times over the past seven decades, with last year’s champ Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) claiming both prizes. This year, four of the guild’s nominees also reaped Oscar bids: Todd Field (“Tár”), Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”). The fifth DGA nominee, Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), was replaced by Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) at the Academy Awards.

Another film category that pundits have their eyes on is the first-time director race, where the nominees are Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), John Patton Ford (“Emily the Criminal”), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (“Murina”) and Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”). And the five documentary feature directors nominated are Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”), Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”), Daniel Roher (“Navalny”) and Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”).

On the TV side, the drama series lineup is led by two episodes of “Severance” as well as one each of “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria” and “Ozark.” And the comedy series director nominees hail from “Barry,” “The Bear,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Wednesday” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.”

Three non-competitive DGA trophies will be awarded this evening to Robert A. Fishman (Lifetime Achievement), Mark Hansson (Frank Capra Achievement Award) and Valdez Flagg (Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award).

Here are the complete results of the 2023 DGA Awards, with winners denoted in gold:

Best Film Director

Todd Field (“TÁR”)

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Film First-Time Directing

Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”)

Audrey Diwan (“Happening”)

John Patton Ford (“Emily the Criminal”)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (“Murina”)

Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”)

Best Film Documentary Director

Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”)

Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”)

Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”)

Daniel Roher (“Navalny”)

Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”)

Best TV Drama Directing

Jason Bateman (“Ozark” for “A Hard Way To Go”)

Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul” for “Waterworks”)

Sam Levinson (“Euphoria” for “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”)

Aoife McArdle (“Severance” for “Hide and Seek”)

Ben Stiller (“Severance” for “The We We Are”)

Best TV Comedy Directing

Tim Burton (“Wednesday” for “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)

Bill Hader (“Barry” for “710N”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”)

Christopher Storer (“The Bear” for “Review”)

Mike White (“The White Lotus: Sicily” for “BYG”)

Best TV Movie/Miniseries Directing

Eric Appel (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Deborah Chow (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”)

Jeremy Podeswa (“Station Eleven” for “Unbroken Circle”)

Helen Shaver (“Station Eleven” for “Who’s There?”)

Tom Verica (“Inventing Anna” for “The Devil Wore Anna”)

Best TV Variety Series Directing

Paul G. Casey (“Real Time with Bill Maher” for “#2010”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for “#1333”)

David Paul Meyer (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” for “Brandi Carlile”)

Liz Patrick (“Saturday Night Live” for “Jack Harlow”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for “Afghanistan”)

Best TV Variety Special Directing

Ian Berger (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Hungary for Democracy”)

Hamish Hamilton (“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”)

James Merriman (“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter”)

Marcus Raboy (“Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart”)

Glenn Weiss (“The 75th Annual Tony Awards”)

Best TV Reality Program Directing

Joseph Guidry (“The Big Brunch” for “Carb Loading Brunch”)

Carrie Havel (“The Go-Big Show” for “Only One Can Win”)

Rich Kim (“Lego Masters” for “Jurass-brick World”)

Michael Shea (“FBOY Island” for “Do You Like Cats?”)

Ben Simms (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls” for “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”)

Best Children’s Program Directing

Tim Federle (“Better Nate Than Ever”)

Bonnie Hunt (“Amber Brown” for “I, Amber Brown”)

Dean Israelite (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” for “The Tale of Room 13”)

Michael Lembeck (“Snow Day”)

Anne Renton (“Best Foot Forward” for “Halloween”)

Best Commercial Directing

Juan Cabral (John Lewis & Partners’ “For All Life’s Moments” and Apple’s “Share the Joy”)

Kim Gehrig (Apple’s “Accessibility” and “Run Baby Run”)

Craig Gillespie (Apple’s “Hard Knocks,” Jimmy John’s’ “Problem” and Nissan’s “Thrill Driver”)

David Shane (Apple’s “Detectives,” ITVX’s “Smile” and Procter & Gamble’s “Traffic Stop”)

Ivan Zachariáš (Apple’s “Data Auction” and Upwork’s “This Is How We Work Now”)

