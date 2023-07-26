2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Animated Program

Following the announcement of the 2023 Emmy nominations, former Best Animated Program odds leader “The Simpsons” swiftly dropped to second place behind “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” which a significant majority of users now predict will be lauded for its second season after winning for its first in 2021. As it fends off “The Simpsons,” which remains strong in its fight for its 12th victory, it also faces two more past winners and a new show from Netflix, which produced last year’s victor.

Since reigning champ “Arcane” has yet to return for a second season, Netflix’s hopes of conquering this category again lie with “Entergalactic,” the first stand-alone special to compete for this award since 2017. Rounding out the lineup are “Bob’s Burgers” and “Rick and Morty,” each of which has already taken the prize twice.

In order to make sense of this tight race, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

This irreverent series has now earned 12 consecutive program nominations after first being recognized for its second season. After succeeding in 2014 and 2017, it’s seeking its third win for its Season 13 episode “The Plight Before Christmas,” wherein restaurateurs Bob and Linda Belcher scramble to attend all three of their children’s separate holiday performances, which are occurring at the same time.

“Entergalactic” (Netflix)

Rapper Kid Cudi co-created and stars in this 90-minute special that was released as a visual companion to his similarly named eighth studio album. His character, Jabari, is a young artist who develops strong feelings for his neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams), and subsequently struggles to decide whether he should pursue a relationship with her. Also featured in the voice cast are Ty Dolla Sign, Timothée Chalamet, Macaulay Culkin, and Keith David.

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

On their second outing in this category, the team behind “Primal” have submitted the episode “Shadow of Fate,” in which main characters Spear (a male Neanderthal) and Fang (a female dinosaur) attempt to regroup after being separated in the previous installment. After the pair eventually reunite, their shared journey is temporarily halted by Fang’s new friendship with a male Tyrannosaurus who has a less than welcoming attitude toward other species.

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

Six seasons into its run, “Rick and Morty” has now competed for this award four times and prevailed in 2018 and 2020. The sci-fi show’s current submission, “Night Family,” involves titular inventor Rick Sanchez demonstrating a new device that allows him and his relatives to work while they sleep. As usual, the well-laid plan goes awry as the characters’ nocturnal alter egos successfully conspire to establish dominance.

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

The animation giant’s 32nd program nomination comes for its 33rd annual Halloween special, which is the fourth “Simpsons” episode of its kind to earn recognition here. The show achieved its first win in 1990 and its 11th and most recent in 2019 (ending an 11-year losing streak). In “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII,” the Simpson family act out parodies of “The Babadook,” “Death Note,” and “Westworld,” the second of which garnered high praise for its unique use of Japanese-style animation.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Animated Program? Netflix does have a solid chance at defending its title with the well-received “Entergalactic,” but the romance-heavy special lacks the edginess that practically all past recipients of this award have in common. It would also have to overcome the fact that no non-series has been honored here in well over a decade.

It’s difficult to picture “Bob’s Burgers” or “Rick and Morty” regaining voters’ favor at this time, but “The Simpsons” could certainly do so. Although its horror submissions have been unilaterally overlooked here before, this time might go differently since its latest Halloween special has a higher IMDb rating than 89% of the episodes in its entire catalog. All things considered, “Primal” truly is the safest option, but “The Simpsons” is giving it a serious run for its money.

