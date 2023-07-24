2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Character Voice-Over Performance

This year, for the first time in Emmys history, five women are nominated for the Best Character Voice-Over Performance award. The previous record of four was set in 2021, when Maya Rudolph ended up achieving her second victory in a row for “Big Mouth” as well as her second consecutive comedy guest win for “Saturday Night Live.” After coming up short on her third bid for the former series against posthumous champ Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”), she is now looking to make a comeback. However, she faces a rather strong slate of challengers, almost all of whom have been lauded by the TV academy before.

Rudolph is involved in her respective first and second rematches (in this category) with 2020 contender Wanda Sykes (“Crank Yankers”) and 2021-2022 “Bridgerton” nominee Julie Andrews (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”). The only other former voice-over winner in this lineup is Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”), who took the 2018 prize for the same series. Ali Wong (“Tuca & Bertie”) completes this historic female quintet, while Mel Brooks (“History of the World, Part II”) stands as the only man in the group.

In order to determine if any of Rudolph’s competitors will block her from triumphing again, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”)

Episode: “Honeymoon Bliss”

Andrews has two Emmys to her name for Best Variety Series (“The Julie Andrews Hour,” 1973) and Best Nonfiction Series (“Broadway: The American Musical,” 2005). Having narrated both seasons of “Bridgerton,” she serves in the same capacity on this prequel series that focuses on the beginning of Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) reign following her marriage to King George III (Corey Mylchreest). The newsletter writer (who viewers know to be 19th century socialite Penelope Featherington working under a pseudonym) muses about patience in this installment and asserts that it does not always yield positive results.

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin (“Family Guy”)

Episode: “A Bottle Episode”

Borstein’s fourth nomination for this program and fifth comedic supporting one for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” make her the first person to simultaneously earn voice and physical acting Emmy bids in three different years. She won for both shows in 2018 and for “Maisel” alone the following year. In this Season 21 episode, Lois ropes her family into a Nantucket vacation, after which she finds herself banned from Airbnb for stealing a hefty bottle of shampoo. Unable to cope with the ostracism, she embarks on an obsessive path to have the host change her rating.

Mel Brooks as Narrator (“History of the World, Part II”)

Episode: “VIII”

In this series, which is a follow-up to Brooks’s 1981 theatrical film “History of the World, Part I,” performers such as Jack Black, Quinta Brunson, Danny DeVito, and the cast of “Jackass” reenact historical events from a heavily parodic standpoint. In the first season finale, the nonagenarian three-time Best Comedy Guest Actor recipient (“Mad About You,” 1997-1999) narrates segments featuring Ike Barinholtz as Theodore Roosevelt, David Duchovny as Howard Cosell, and even Sykes as Shirley Chisholm.

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress (“Big Mouth”)

Episode: “Asexual Healing”

For six seasons and counting, Rudolph has portrayed Connie, one of several salacious supernatural creatures who help human middle schoolers navigate puberty. In this episode, she and her nonbinary offspring, Montel (Cole Escola), visit Jessi (Jessi Klein) as she awaits the birth of her sister and, after performing the original song “The You That’s in Your Heart,” end up convincing her that gender is a pointless construct with which humans are too obsessed.

Wanda Sykes as Gladys Murphy (“Crank Yankers”)

Episode: “Wanda Sykes, J.B. Smoove & Adam Carolla”

Sykes, who won a variety writing Emmy for “The Chris Rock Show” in 1999, is also presently seeking another for her stand-up special “I’m an Entertainer.” She created the character of crank-calling puppet Gladys way back in 2002 and began reprising the role when “Crank Yankers” returned from a 12-year hiatus in 2019. In this installment, the boisterous Gladys calls a language teacher because she wishes to tell off her boundary-pushing, French-speaking neighbors.

Ali Wong as Bertie Songthrush (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Episode: “Fledging Day”

This series, which ended its three-season run last August, stars Wong and Tiffany Haddish as a pair of anthropomorphic birds whose experiences mirror those of many struggling millennials. “Fledging Day” finds Bertie spending the titular holiday with her mother (returning guest Margaret Cho) and ultimately growing closer to her once she summons the courage to defend her life choices. Wong is also a current Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress nominee for “Beef.”

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Character Voice-Over Performance? If Rudolph wasn’t already a shoo-in when this awards season began, her excellent episode submission practically clinches it for her. As usual, her performance is both laugh-out-loud funny and thought-provoking, as it hinges on one of today’s most hot button issues. Many voters should respond positively to her character’s clever lambasting of humanity’s preoccupation with gender, especially since it involves a catchy song.

Since Rudolph’s 2022 loss can be attributed to the TV academy simply wanting to honor the late Boseman, she should be able to bounce back pretty easily. Every one of this year’s nominees has essentially been recognized for building upon preexisting character work, but, as indicated by her category track record and status as this race’s frontrunner, Rudolph seems to have a particularly special knack for doing so.

