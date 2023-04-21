2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Actor

Are you ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Actor? Before you do, be sure to scroll through our photo gallery showcasing the men who are most likely to earn slots in the 75th annual lineup. Naturally, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis is favored to pull off his third consecutive victory, but several formidable contenders are nipping at his heels.

Sudeikis would follow Don Adams (“Get Smart”), Carroll O’Connor (“All in the Family”), and Michael J. Fox (“Family Ties”) as the fourth man to win this award three times in a row. If “Ted Lasso” does end after three seasons as rumored, he will be the only one in the group with a perfect track record.

All five of the actors Sudeikis bested in 2022 are in the running again this year. They are: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), and “Only Murders in the Building” pair Steve Martin and Martin Short. Glover was honored for his show’s first season in 2017, while Hader scored back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019.

Also back in contention is past nominee Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). John Larroquette is also looking to land a bid for NBC’s “Night Court” reboot three decades after he won four supporting Emmys for the original series.

Along with Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Award winner Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), the likeliest first-time nominees are Mohammed Amer (“Mo”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), and Sylvester Stallone (“Tulsa King”).

Frontrunners

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Strong Contenders

Sylvester Stallone (“Tulsa King”)

Mohammed Amer (“Mo”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Lucky Hank”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Nathan Fielder (“The Rehearsal”)

Kayvan Novak (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

John Larroquette (“Night Court”)

Possible Contenders

Delroy Lindo (“Unprisoned”)

Adam Scott (“Party Down”)

Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon!”)

Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”)

William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”)

John Goodman (“The Conners”)

