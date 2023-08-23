2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Actor

Although Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) began this Emmys season as the Best Comedy Actor frontrunner, it has become increasingly apparent that the reigning champ’s plan to achieve a third consecutive victory will be thwarted by first-time nominee Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). In fact, “Ted Lasso” faces stiff competition from “The Bear” in nine categories, with this major acting one representing one of several places where the new series can quite easily prevail over the beloved sports comedy.

These two heavy hitters face the additional challenge of defeating 2018-2019 winner Bill Hader (“Barry”), who just fell to Sudeikis last year. Also in the mix is returning nominee Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and another well-established Emmys newcomer, Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

In order to determine whether White really will go all the way, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 25 other Primetime Emmy categories.

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman (“Barry”)

Episode: “you’re charming”

For the fourth time, Hader has picked up quadruple same-year nominations for “Barry” in recognition of his status as its star, director, writer, and producer. His potential third win for playing Barry Berkman would come for this final season episode in which the incarcerated hitman swears revenge on his loose-lipped former acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), and subsequently breaks out of prison.

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird (“Shrinking”)

Episode: “Imposter Syndrome”

Segel, who was previously best known for his nine-season performance as Marshall Eriksen on “How I Met Your Mother,” stars on this new series as Jimmy, a widowed behavioral therapist whose despondency leads him to breach his occupational code of ethics. During “Imposter Syndrome,” he begins to regret agreeing to throw an engagement party for his best friend, Brian (Michael Urie), and ends up causing a mild scene which compels his coworker, Gaby (Jessica Williams), to comfort him.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Episode: “The Tell”

Since 1998, Short has received acting Emmy nominations in five different categories, with this now being the only role for which he has been recognized twice. In his chosen second season episode, his theatre director character interrogates a murder suspect during a party she is hosting and discovers a devastating secret regarding his and his son’s relationship.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso (“Ted Lasso”)

Episode: “So Long, Farewell”

Having first earned concurrent acting and writing nominations for “Ted Lasso” in 2021, Sudeikis has now been doubly recognized for its third season finale, which might serve as the conclusion of the entire series. After announcing his intention to resign the position of AFC Richmond head coach, he spends the episode saying goodbye to his many English friends and colleagues, none of whom are pleased to see him go but understand his need to be closer to his adolescent son.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto (“The Bear”)

Episode: “Braciole”

Former “Shameless” ensemble member White’s first Emmy notice comes for his portrayal of a severely depressed yet highly talented chef who takes it upon himself to keep his deceased older brother’s Chicago sandwich shop afloat. In the first season finale, Carmy finally begins to open up about his immense grief and makes amends with several restaurant employees who have felt the brunt of his anxiety-induced rage.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Comedy Actor? White benefits from there being a high Emmys success rate associated with same-year Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Award recipients like himself, but there is a slight chance of him ending up like Sandra Oh, whose 2019 drama lead run was ultimately halted by her “Killing Eve” costar, Jodie Comer. On the other hand, his show being a major player in nearly every possible top category makes a positive difference, with a caveat that “The Bear” losing Best Comedy Series would actually help him since it’s extremely rare for a new program to both receive that top prize and have its male star honored.

If there were any official word as to whether “Ted Lasso” has signed off for good, Sudeikis would be in a better spot considering that the largest percentage of all final season acting Emmy champs hail from this category. As it stands, his series can be expected to pull off a third program win anyway, but his own time in the sun has most likely passed.

