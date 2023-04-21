2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Actress

As you prep your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Actress, make sure to check out our photo gallery that catalogs the likeliest contenders. With reigning champ Jean Smart (“Hacks”) out of the running, this year’s race is wide open, with a slate of hopefuls that includes several past nominees and even a couple of former winners.

Current frontrunner Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) is vying for a second consecutive bid in this category, as are Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Elle Fanning (“The Great”). Brunson took home last year’s comedy writing prize for penning the “Abbott Elementary” pilot.

Brosnahan was honored here for her show’s first season in 2018. Aside from Smart, the 2022 nominees who are not eligible this time are Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).

Also back in the mix is 2004 winner Sarah Jessica Parker, who now plays her “Sex and the City” role of Carrie Bradshaw on “And Just Like That.” Other past contenders who could land in this year’s lineup are Amy Schumer (“Inside Amy Schumer”) and “Dead to Me” duo Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Actresses seeking recognition for new comedy series include Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”), and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

Frontrunners

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Strong Contenders

Cecily Strong (“Schmigadoon!”)

Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)

Natasia Demetriou (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”)

Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Cristin Milioti (“The Resort”)

Abbi Jacobson (“A League of Their Own”)

Possible Contenders

Amy Schumer (“Inside Amy Schumer”)

Rose McIver (“Ghosts”)

Hilary Duff (“How I Met Your Father”)

Kerry Washington (“Unprisoned”)

Sarah Jessica Parker (“And Just Like That”)

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”)

Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”)

