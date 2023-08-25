2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Directing

After winning its first directing Emmy last year, “Ted Lasso” is now in the hunt for another against two of its past challengers and three shows it has yet to face in the category. Posing the greatest threat to the Apple TV+ series is FX’s “The Bear,” which could plausibly win up to six major Emmys for its inaugural season. Since the Best Comedy Directing and Series awards have gone to single programs six times over the past 10 years, the former category is a key one that can often make or break a show’s potential ceremony domination.

The two series currently attempting to avenge their 2022 directing losses to “Ted Lasso” are “Barry” and “The Ms. Pat Show,” the former of which is on its fifth nomination. 2018 winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” now has a bid total of six, while the final slot in the lineup is filled by the freshman series “Wednesday.”

In order to determine whether “Ted Lasso” will hold onto its title here, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 25 other Primetime Emmy categories.

“Barry” — Bill Hader

Episode: “wow”

This directing nomination is Hader’s fourth, with one of the two “Barry” earned in 2019 having been for Alec Berg’s work. In all, Hader helmed 18 of the series’ 32 episodes, including the last three of its four season finales. With this installment, the black comedy series concludes with the titular habitual criminal (played by Hader) meeting his inevitable end at the hands of his scorned former mentor.

“The Bear” — Christopher Storer

Episode: “Review”

Storer earned his first three Emmy nominations for producing and partially writing and directing “The Bear,” which he also created. In this 20-minute first season episode, most of which appears to be filmed in a single shot, tensions at The Beef sandwich shop reach a boiling point after sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) inadvertently unleashes a flood of preorder tickets. As chaos ensues, mentally distraught owner Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) ends up driving away multiple staff members.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Amy Sherman-Palladino

Episode: “Four Minutes”

Sherman-Palladino pulled off a solo directing win for this series in 2018 before she and her husband, Daniel Palladino, received separate ones in both 2019 and 2020. After being overlooked last year, she can now nab her seventh Emmy for shepherding the “Maisel” series finale, wherein the titular 1960s stand-up comic is shown to have achieved permanent success after courageously claiming the spotlight at a pivotal point in her career.

“The Ms. Pat Show” — Mary Lou Belli

Episode: “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Having now lasted for three seasons, comedian Ms. Pat’s semi-autobiographical sitcom about a reformed drug dealer living as an Indiana suburbanite has returned here after landing a surprise nomination in 2022. The sixth of 10 episodes with Belli at the helm involves the fictionalized Pat being reminded of some deep-seated trauma after her husband makes an unintentionally hurtful comment about her hair.

“Ted Lasso” — Declan Lowney

Episode: “So Long, Farewell”

Lowney is one of three directors who have received Emmy nominations for their “Ted Lasso” work, along with Zach Braff (2021) and MJ Delaney (2021-2022). His second bid (following his first from 2021) is for the third season finale, which appears to wrap up the series entirely by having the titular coach leave his AFC Richmond post in order to properly maintain a relationship with his adolescent son back in America.

“Wednesday” — Tim Burton

Episode: “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

The second new series in this lineup is also the only one nominated for a season premiere episode. Burton, who is also recognized as a producer, directed half of the inaugural season’s eight installments, the first of which reintroduces classic character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as an especially moody teenager who is sent to the mysterious Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her public school.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Comedy Directing? “The Bear” having not joined “Ted Lasso,” “Maisel,” and “Barry” in submitting its season finale bodes well for it since only two shows (“Modern Family,” 2012; “Schitt’s Creek,” 2020) have won for such episodes during the 21st century. It is worth noting, however, that just two freshman programs (“Transparent,” 2015; “Atlanta,” 2017) have been honored here for midseason installments within that time frame, and they both lost their Best Comedy Series contests.

The fact that “Wednesday” would be the 10th show since 2000 to take this prize for its very first episode makes it quite a formidable contender, as does the Emmy-less Burton’s name recognition. However, it may be hurt by its absence from the comedy writing lineup given that 70% of this century’s directing winners (and every one since 2017) have simultaneously appeared there. What gives “Ted Lasso” a leg up is that its current directing and writing notices came for the same episode, whereas “The Bear” faces a tougher battle in trying to follow “Modern Family” (2011) as the second 21st century series to win both awards for separate installments. Since it’s difficult to tell which show’s advantages actually will come in handy here, it’s wisest to simply go with the consensus by picking “The Bear.”

