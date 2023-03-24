2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Series

Getting ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Series? Be sure to scroll through our photo gallery that catalogs the shows that are likeliest to reap bids for the 75th annual edition of TV’s highest honors.

The current category champ, “Ted Lasso,” is looking to become the sixth series to win this race for each of its first three seasons. It would join “All in the Family,” “Taxi,” “Frasier,” “30 Rock,” and “Modern Family” on this honor roll. However, unlike those long-running laffers, “Ted Lasso” might sign off after three seasons and could well do so with a perfect track record.

Five more of the eight 2022 Best Comedy Series nominees are eligible to contend again: “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” The remaining two nominees from last year — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Hacks” — won’t return in time to qualify for consideration.

Also back in the hunt are previous nominees “Atlanta,” “Cobra Kai,” “Dead to Me,” and “Emily in Paris.”

NBC’s new “Night Court” reboot could make an appearance in the lineup 35 years after its predecessor competed for the award against eventual winner “The Wonder Years.”

Among the rookie shows in the running are: “The Bear,” “Poker Face,” “Shrinking,” and “Wednesday.”

Frontrunners

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Bear”

“Barry”

“Wednesday”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Poker Face”

“Shrinking”

Strong Contenders

“The Great”

“Mo”

“The Righteous Gemstones”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Dead to Me”

“Atlanta”

“Tulsa King”

“Beef”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“The Other Two”

Possible Contenders

“Reboot”

“Ghosts”

“Party Down”

“Emily in Paris”

“American Born Chinese”

“Cobra Kai”

“The Resort”

“Schmigadoon!”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Somebody Somewhere”

