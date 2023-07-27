2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Series Casting

The Best Comedy Series Casting Emmy category is one where repeat wins should generally not be expected, since the only show to achieve that feat in well over a decade was “Veep” in 2016 and 2017. Most of Gold Derby’s participating users seem to have kept this in mind while making their 2023 Emmy picks, given that former casting winners “Ted Lasso” (2021) and “Abbott Elementary” (2022) are trailing new shows “The Bear” and “Jury Duty” in the current race. However, there is still no obvious consensus among them as to which freshman series will actually take the gold.

The final slot in this year’s comedy casting lineup is filled by “Only Murders in the Building,” which, like “Abbott Elementary,” was first recognized here last year. After 2000, 2007, and 2021, this is only the fourth time that every nominated show in this category consists of no more than three seasons. In addition to “Ted Lasso,” the last case involved “The Kominsky Method” (three seasons), “PEN15” (two), and then-new series “The Flight Attendant” and “Hacks.”

In order to determine the likeliest outcome of this contest, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

“Abbott Elementary” — Chris Gehrt and Wendy O’Brien

O’Brien, who triumphed last year on her own, is simultaneously in the running for the corresponding TV movie/limited series award as the casting director of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” This means she has now competed for all three casting Emmys after initially earning recognition for the drama series “Carnivale” in 2004. Gehrt is a first-time contender best known for his work on “Teen Wolf,” “Sons of Anarchy,” and “Mayans M.C.”

“The Bear” — Jeanie Bacharach, AJ Links, Mickie Paskal, and Jennifer Rudnicke

Bacharach is the only non-Emmy newcomer in this quartet, having previously taken this prize for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018. Before then, she earned two bids each for the sitcom “Ally McBeal” (1998-1999) and the network drama “Brothers & Sisters” (2007-2008). Last year, she completed her own casting category nominations trifecta by landing a notice for the limited series “The Dropout.”

“Jury Duty” — Susie Farris

Farris, who has just one past Emmy nomination to her name for the drama series “Mr. Robot” (2016), has previously worked on such comedy programs as “Whitney,” “Superstore,” “The Conners,” and “Physical.” For this experimental series, she assembled a cast of talented yet distinctly unrecognizable actors who were able to make an average young man believe that he was deliberating an actual case.

“Only Murders in the Building” — Destiny Lilly, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Bernard Telsey

Lilly, who is new to this category, has also worked with her co-nominees on “Single Drunk Female” and the upcoming stage-to-screen adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Before being recognized for this murder mystery series’ first season, Little Canfield and Telsey shared in limited series bids for “Grease: Live” (2016) and “Fosse/Verdon” (2019) and a drama nomination for “This Is Us” (2017). On his own, Telsey received his first comedy notice for “The Big C” in 2012.

“Ted Lasso” — Theo Park

Park, who also worked on 2022’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” has now achieved solo nominations for all three seasons of this Apple TV+ sports comedy. Since beginning his career a decade ago, he has contributed to such programs as “Master of None” and “Our Flag Means Death” and feature films like “Paddington” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Comedy Series Casting? In the short time that our Emmy winners predictions center has been open, “Jury Duty” has lost its frontrunner position in this category to “The Bear,” which many prognosticators believe will have a strong overall showing thanks to the recent airing of its sophomore season. The fact that every comedy casting winner since 2014 has also earned at least one acting trophy is good news for its five nominated cast members and bolsters its chances in other major categories, including Best Comedy Series.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that, just last year, “Abbott Elementary” halted a comedy series-casting win combination streak that had lasted for seven continuous years. This could help “Jury Duty” here since it almost surely won’t win the top comedy prize, but it would make more sense for “The Bear” to either emulate “Abbott” by losing Best Comedy Series to “Ted Lasso” and winning for casting or simply become the 12th series to clinch both awards at once.

