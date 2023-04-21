2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Getting ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Supporting Actor? Be sure to take a tour of our photo gallery that showcases the leading contenders. The race is an interesting one, as “Ted Lasso” performer Brett Goldstein’s path to a third consecutive victory looks like it could be hindered by recent Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary.”

Goldstein would follow Don Knotts (“The Andy Griffith Show”), John Larroquette (“Night Court”), and Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) as the fourth man to be honored in this category three times in a row. If his show does indeed wrap up after three seasons, he will be the only one in this bunch with a spotless track record.

All eight of the 2022 nominees are eligible again this year, with the remaining six being Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), “Barry” pair Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, and Goldstein’s “Ted Lasso” costars Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed.

Winkler and Shalhoub have conquered this category before, with the former having triumphed in 2018 and the latter in 2019. Other past nominees hoping for another shot at the gold are Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), Stephen Root (“Barry”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and “Ted Lasso” actors Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

Actors who are seeking recognition for new comedy series include Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), and Ke Huy Quan (“American Born Chinese”).

Frontrunners

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Strong Contenders

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Mel Brooks (“History of the World, Part II”)

Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Possible Contenders

Ke Huy Quan (“American Born Chinese”)

James Marsden (“Dead to Me”)

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

William Stanford Davis (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”)

Brandon Scott Jones (“Ghosts”)

Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”)

