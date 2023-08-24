2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Without a doubt, one of the most unforeseeable 2023 Emmys races involves the seven Best Comedy Supporting Actor nominees, more than half of whom are each being backed by at least 10% of the thousands of Gold Derby users who’ve logged their predictions. It’s clear that the vast majority of them don’t have faith in Brett Goldstein’s potential third consecutive win for “Ted Lasso” coming to fruition, but there remains no obvious consensus as to who will put an end to his streak, assuming any of his competitors are actually capable of doing so.

Goldstein, who has never been the only “Ted Lasso” nominee in any of his Emmy lineups, now faces his first challenge from cast mate Phil Dunster. Also in the running are 2018 champ Henry Winkler, his own formerly nominated “Barry” costar, Anthony Carrigan, and returning contender Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary”. The two Emmy newcomers in the bunch are James Marsden (“Jury Duty”) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”).

In order to make some sense of this complicated race, let's take a closer look at each nominee.

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank (“Barry”)

Episode: “it takes a psycho”

Carrigan’s breakthrough performance as Hank (who originally wasn’t meant to survive the show’s first episode) previously earned him Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2022. His potential first win would come for this final season installment in which the typically amenable Chechen mobster takes action to protect himself and his lover and former rival, Cristobal (Michael Irby), from their enemies but only ends up driving a wedge between them.

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt (“Ted Lasso”)

Episode: “Mom City”

After playing English footballer Jamie for three seasons, Dunster has finally earned TV academy recognition for imbuing the cocksure character with a new level of vulnerability. In the penultimate episode of what might be his show’s final season, the striker lands in a funk brought on by the thought that playing against his home team in Manchester will attract an undue amount of ire and further sour his relationship with his estranged father.

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent (“Ted Lasso”)

Episode: “La Locker Room Aux Folles”

If Goldstein succeeds on this outing, he will follow Don Knotts (“The Andy Griffith Show”), John Larroquette (“Night Court”), and Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) as the fourth man to clinch this award three times in a row and, if his series has indeed concluded, will be the only member of the group with a spotless record. This time, he has submitted an episode in which irascible football coach Roy gives a press conference (after shirking the same duty earlier) in order to show support for team captain Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) following his violent altercation with a rowdy fan.

James Marsden as Himself (“Jury Duty”)

Episode: “Ineffective Assistance”

Discounting variety series performers, Marsden is one of a small handful of actors who have been Emmy-nominated for portraying themselves. While all but one member of this reality hoax show’s cast are professional actors, he is the only one who is meant to be recognizable to the mark, Ronald Gladden. In his submitted episode, he and his fellow fake jurors spend more time convincing Ronald that they are deliberating a real case before the young contractor privately visits the movie star to help him prepare for an audition.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich (“The Bear”)

Episode: “Ceres”

“Damages” and “Girls” alum Moss-Bachrach’s first Emmy notice comes for his portrayal of a troubled sandwich shop manager dealing with his best friend and business associate’s suicide while attempting to maintain a relationship with his daughter after splitting up with her mother. In “Ceres,” the middle-aged Richie sees green after young sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) defuses a violent situation he was trying to handle and retaliates out of pettiness.

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie (“Abbott Elementary”)

Episode: “Educator of the Year”

After Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Williams is now the third Black actor to receive multiple nominations in this category for a non-sketch series. On this outing, he has submitted the second “Abbott” season’s antepenultimate episode, during which his character, a first-year first grade teacher, is given a seemingly prestigious award that turns out to not be based on merit and, to his chagrin, requires a public acceptance speech.

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau (“Barry”)

Episode: “bestest place on the earth”

With this bid, Winkler joins Burgess, David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”), Ed Asner (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), and Rip Torn (“The Larry Sanders Show”) on the list of supporting actors who were Emmy-nominated for every one of their comedy series’ four or more seasons. In his submission, his acting teacher character gives a discreet Vanity Fair interview about his and convicted criminal Barry Berkman’s (Bill Hader) relationship that is fraught with self-serving untruths.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actor? One advantage Williams has over his competitors is that this category’s largest chunk of victors (20%) were lauded for their shows’ second seasons. This includes five other men who experienced first season losses, the last of whom was Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2019). The problem in this case is that there isn’t a lot of discernable passion surrounding Williams or his show, which could very well end up with no 2023 wins at all.

This certainly can’t be said for every category, but all seven of these featured male nominees have decent shots at prevailing. Ultimately, though, if the award doesn’t go to Goldstein (who remains the safest bet), it will most likely be won by Marsden, whose slightly surprising nomination (along with his show’s other major bids) is enough to indicate an especially high level of voter support for his unusual performance.

