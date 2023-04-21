2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Before you make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Supporting Actress, take a look through our photo gallery featuring the ladies most likely to land in this year’s lineup. After pulling off a surprise victory last year, Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) is widely expected to triumph again, but she faces serious challenges from potential new and returning nominees.

The other four 2022 contenders who are in the hunt again this year are Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), and “Ted Lasso” duo Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. “Hacks” will not return in time for Hannah Einbinder to be eligible, while Kate McKinnon left “Saturday Night Live” last May and Sarah Niles stepped down from her status as a “Ted Lasso” regular.

Borstein and Waddingham have also won here before, with the former having taken the 2018 and 2019 prizes and the latter having prevailed in 2021. Other past winners who could now be nominated for different shows include respective “Pushing Daisies,” “Roseanne,” and “Sex and the City” alumnae Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon!”), Laurie Metcalf (“The Conners”), and Cynthia Nixon (“And Just Like That”).

Former nominees vying for another shot at the gold this year are Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”), Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”).

Actresses seeking bids for new comedy series include Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”), and Michelle Yeoh (“American Born Chinese”).

Frontrunners

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Strong Contenders

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”)

Michelle Yeoh (“American Born Chinese”)

Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”)

Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon!”)

Possible Contenders

Gwendoline Christie (“Wednesday”)

Christa Miller (“Shrinking”)

Jane Krakowski (“Schmigadoon!”)

Stephanie Hsu (“American Born Chinese”)

Christina Ricci (“Wednesday”)

Jayne Houdyshell (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

