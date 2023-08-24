2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Supporting Actress

While the chances of Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) soon becoming the Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy category’s 12th back-to-back champion remain high, more than half of Gold Derby’s thousands of Emmy predictors are backing first-time nominee Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) instead. This is one of four major races in which “The Bear” is being supported by a majority of our users, many of whom may view Ralph’s first triumph over then-reigning champion Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) as the beginning of a pattern.

Waddingham stands with Ralph as one of three former winners in this year’s Best Comedy Supporting Actress lineup, with the last being 2018-2019 victor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). All three competed for this award in 2022, as did Ralph and Waddingham’s presently nominated cast mates, Janelle James and Juno Temple. Rounding out the group is another Emmys newcomer, Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

In order to get a handle on this tight race, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 25 other Primetime Emmy categories.

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Episode: “The Testi-Roastial”

In addition to triumphing twice in this category, Borstein has earned one Best Character Voice-over Performance Emmy for “Family Guy” (2018). Her 2023 nominations for both shows make her the first person to simultaneously earn voice and physical acting bids in three different years (after doing so in 2018 and 2019). In her submitted “Maisel” episode, a bitter falling out between talent manager Susie and her client, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), is examined within the frame of a Friars Club roast in the former’s honor.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu (“The Bear”)

Episode: “Review”

27-year-old Edebiri’s first Emmy nomination comes about a decade into her career, which has partially consisted of appearances and off-screen work on “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Dickinson,” and “Big Mouth.” In the penultimate episode of the first season of “The Bear,” her sandwich shop sous chef character unintentionally unleashes havoc on her coworkers by flooding the kitchen with preorders minutes before they are scheduled to open. In the growing chaos, she accidentally injures the restaurant’s manager and reaches a breaking point in her relationship with its owner.

Janelle James as Ava Coleman (“Abbott Elementary”)

Episode: “Fundraiser”

On her second consecutive try for this award, James has submitted this midseason episode in which vapid elementary school principal Ava helps teacher Barbara Howard (Ralph) with her field trip fundraiser. While effective, her chocolate selling tactics naturally turn out to be less than honest and eventually spark a confrontation between the women in which Ava reveals her intention to help alleviate their impoverished students’ financial woes.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard (“Abbott Elementary”)

Episode: “Fire”

Ralph’s second Emmy win (from as many nominations) would come for this touching installment in which veteran educator Barbara inadvertently causes a fire in her school’s teachers lounge. After failing in her attempt to repress the stress brought on by the incident, she vents to her coworker, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), about her husband’s recent health scare and is finally convinced to take a well-deserved day off.

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones (“Ted Lasso”)

Episode: “We’ll Never Have Paris”

Over the course of three seasons, Temple appeared in all but one “Ted Lasso” episode as Keeley, a marketing manager who eventually launches her own public relations firm. The character’s “We’ll Never Have Paris” storyline involves her doing damage control for herself after a private video of hers is publicly leaked. Although she is able to overcome her initial embarrassment, her apt refusal to take responsibility for the situation causes friction in her new romantic relationship with investor Jack Danvers (Jodi Balfour).

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton (“Ted Lasso”)

Episode: “International Break”

If she comes out on top here, Waddingham will follow Loretta Swit (“M*A*S*H,” 1980, 1982) and Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock from the Sun,” 1997, 1999) as the third woman to achieve her second win in this category two years after initially triumphing. In this third season episode, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca is invited to join African billionaire Edwin Akufo’s (Sam Richardson) super league but ultimately rejects the idea and openly berates him and several of their colleagues for conspiring to disenfranchise working class football fans.

Jessica Williams as Gaby (“Shrinking”)

Episode: “Boop”

Williams, whose small screen resume includes roles on “Girls,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Love Life,” is now an Emmy nominee thanks to her performance on this series about a dysfunctional group of Pasadena-based behavioral therapists. In “Boop,” the recently divorced Gaby and her coworker, Jimmy (Jason Segel), come to regret having impulsively slept together before she has an outburst at her ex-husband’s art exhibition.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress? On top of the fact that she would be the 12th woman (and fourth in a decade) to achieve consecutive victories in this category, Ralph can take comfort in knowing that 23% of all recipients of this award have been honored for their shows’ second seasons. The corresponding first season rate is significantly lower at 16%, but Edebiri might be able to depend on the fact that her freshman win would be the third of its kind in as many years.

What might hurt Edebiri is that only two (Borstein and Waddingham) of this category’s 10 first season winners triumphed alongside their series’ leads as she is expected to do with “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White. In both of those admittedly recent cases, the victorious cast mates hailed from Best Comedy Series winners, which “The Bear” may not be destined to become. Although the FX series could easily dominate the main comedy categories, it would make more sense from a historical standpoint for the lead male and supporting female acting prizes to simply go to White and Ralph.

