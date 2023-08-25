2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Writing

Since “Abbott Elementary” won the 2022 Emmy for Best Comedy Writing, its omission from this year’s lineup is particularly glaring, especially since it’s only the fourth program (after “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “My Name is Earl,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) to achieve the honor for its first season and not be nominated for its second. Those who believed it could handily conquer the category again have had to readjust their ways of thinking, which has led most of Gold Derby’s Emmy predictors to back freshman series “The Bear” as the next simultaneous recipient of both this and the comedy directing prizes.

“The Bear” is competing for the writing award alongside fellow category newcomers “Jury Duty” and “The Other Two,” the former of which is also nominated for its debut season. Rounding out the group, which includes no past winners, are 2022 competitors “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Ted Lasso,” which now have a collective writing nominations total of 12.

In order to determine whether “The Bear” really is the show to beat here, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 25 other Primetime Emmy categories.

“Barry” — Bill Hader

Episode: “wow”

Hader has earned his first solo writing nomination for his 12th “Barry” script, which was the blueprint for the show’s finale. He and his fellow series creator, Alec Berg, were recognized as co-writers in 2018, 2019, and 2022. By serving in the additional capacities of this episode’s director and star, he played a massive part in concluding the story of hitman Barry Berkman, whose decades of misdeeds finally result in his demise.

“The Bear” — Christopher Storer

Episode: “System”

Storer, who is also nominated for producing and directing “The Bear,” wrote four of its eight first season episodes and helmed five. Its premiere installment introduces main character Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning, New York-based chef who returns home to Chicago to run his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. Even as he faces seemingly insurmountable financial struggles and crippling grief, he refuses to give up on his plan to revitalize the restaurant.

“Jury Duty” — Mekki Leeper

Episode: “Ineffective Assistance”

Along with Kerry O’Neill and Evan Williams, Leeper is one of three “Jury Duty” writers who also plays an acting role on the series. In the first season’s fifth chapter, a group of fake jurors (including Leeper’s Noah Price) further convince candid camera mark Ronald Gladden that they are deliberating a real case. Outside of the courtroom, Ronald ostensibly helps a fictionalized version of James Marsden prepare for an audition.

“Only Murders in the Building” — Matteo Borghese, John Hoffman, and Rob Turbovsky

Episode: “I Know Who Did It”

Hoffman, whose first Emmy nomination came for writing the 2009 Oscars telecast, shared his 2022 “Only Murders” bid with series star Steve Martin. In this closing installment of the second season, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) orchestrate a party during which the killing of their apartment building’s former board president is finally solved. Then, after stepping away from sleuthing for a full year, the trio are pulled back into another murder investigation.

“The Other Two” — Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Episode: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”

Before they co-created this satirical series, Kelly and Schneider shared in one songwriting and six screenwriting nominations for “Saturday Night Live” between 2012 and 2017. This episode of their show’s third and final season finds both of the titular siblings dealing with relationship issues, with burgeoning actor Cary (Drew Tarver) questioning his commitment to his younger boyfriend and talent manager Brooke (Heléne Yorke) reaching the possible end of her engagement.

“Ted Lasso” — Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

Episode: “So Long, Farewell”

Two years after being nominated for crafting two first season “Ted Lasso” episodes, this trio have now earned recognition for writing its third season finale, which also appears to be the series’ last episode in general. Over the course of 75 minutes, the titular coach (played by Sudeikis) comes to terms with his decision to give up his AFC Richmond position in order to be a full part of his son’s life in America.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Comedy Writing? It’s pretty safe to say that even if “Abbott Elementary” were in contention, “The Bear” would still be the frontrunner. One distinct advantage it has over all of its challengers is that it’s nominated for its season premiere episode, as were 48% of this category’s 21st century winners (73% of which were new series). However, while the corresponding midseason and finale episode rates are 30% and 22%, the amounts don’t differ as much when the scope is narrowed to the last decade alone.

Since the mid-1980s, it has proven difficult for a series to win same-year directing and writing Emmys for different episodes as “The Bear” is attempting to do. This creates a path for “Jury Duty” to follow “Abbott Elementary” as the second show in a row to win for its writing while not being nominated for its directing. Keeping in mind that series, directing, and writing-nominated freshman comedies clinch just one of the awards three times as often as they win two or three of them, the smartest move (based on both precedent and merit) would be to pick “Jury Duty” here and “The Bear” in the directing race.

