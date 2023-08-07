2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Documentary Special

This year, for the first time since 2016, none of the nominees for the Best Documentary Special Emmy are built around historical events or scandalous topics. Instead, each one tells the story of up to two inspirational individuals, most of whom are or were well-known celebrities. The award itself is widely expected to go to “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” which would follow “Boys State” (2021) as the second Apple TV+ special to achieve the distinction.

Unlike most Primetime Emmys, Best Documentary Special is a non-competitive area award that is bestowed upon any nominee that earns the approval of 90% of the members of the TV academy’s documentary peer group. This means that the five programs in the 2023 lineup are not vying for a single trophy and could all potentially prevail. However, given the fact that only the highest-rated special is honored when none reach 90%, the record of two same-year wins has been met just three times in four decades, making it impractical to expect more than one annual victory.

In order to determine which of this year’s nominees has the best shot at being approved for a win, let’s take a closer look at each one. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO)

Co-produced by writing champ Lena Waithe (“Master of None”) and past nominee Debra Martin Chase (“Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream”; “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”), this two-hour documentary examines how its subject’s portrayals of Emmy-winning characters Laura Petrie (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) and Mary Richards (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) irrevocably impacted the television landscape as well as the American female experience in general.

“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)

The author of such classic children’s books as “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” and “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” serves as the focus of this nonfiction film, which premiered not long after her 85th birthday. With a producing team that includes Emmy winners Sara Bernstein (“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”) and Justin Wilkes (“Hamilton”), the special crafts a strong message against book banning and censorship by heavily touching on Blume’s firsthand experience with the practices.

“My Transparent Life” (Prime Video)

As the only special in this bunch not centered on a celebrity, “My Transparent Life” closely follows transwoman Stassi Kihm and transman Jesse Sullivan as they progress through the various stages of their gender transitions. By candidly interviewing them and others who have had similar experiences, the filmmakers shed light on a relevant subject that too many people aren’t willing to take the time to understand.

“Pamela, a Love Story” (Netflix)

One year after the narrative miniseries “Pam & Tommy” reaped 10 Emmy nominations (and a win for its makeup), this special gives Pamela Anderson a chance to speak for herself, mostly in regard to her status as an internationally renowned sex symbol. Aside from her elder son, Brandon Thomas Lee, the film’s producers include Best Documentary Series winner Josh Braun (“Wild Wild Country”) and past nominees Ryan White (who also directed) and Jessica Hargrave.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

After 2009’s “Adventures of an Incurable Optimist,” this is the second film about Fox to be nominated for this award. Whereas that special was only 40 minutes long, this one runs for 95 minutes and thus offers a deeper and more stylized look at how its 62-year-old subject’s life and career have been affected by his 1991 Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. All seven of the nominated producers have contended for Emmys before, with Davis Guggenheim, Laurene Powell-Jobs, and Nicole Stott all having shared in said “Boys State” victory.

So, which program has the best chance of winning a 2023 Emmy for Best Documentary Special? The simple answer is that “Still” is practically locked in and that any other potential winners would have to share the spotlight with it. Since most of the alternative options are evenly matched in terms of their advantages, it’s difficult to imagine any of them being able to stand out from the group enough to earn the required number of votes.

Although the 2009 Fox documentary failed to garner enough support here, the new one’s feature length, heightened production quality, and more serious tone (coinciding with its subject’s increasingly serious health challenges) should help it hit the approval threshold. Regardless of the fact that they won’t be giving Fox himself another Emmy in this case, this subset of academy members will surely be proud to have their organization counted among those that have paid tribute to the recent retiree’s acting legacy and humanitarian efforts.

