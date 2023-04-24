2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Actor

Preparing to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Drama Actor? Be sure to take a look through our photo gallery highlighting the likeliest potential nominees. With reigning champ Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) out of contention, Bob Odenkirk is heavily favored to finally prevail on his sixth bid for “Better Call Saul.” The AMC series ended in August after half a dozen seasons, bringing an end to the 13-year saga of original “Breaking Bad” character Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk is one of three 2022 contenders back in the hunt for this award, along with “Succession” pair Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. Strong took this prize for his show’s second season in 2020. “Severance” will not return in time for Adam Scott to be eligible, and Jason Bateman is out because “Ozark” ended its run last April.

Matthew Rhys, who triumphed here for “The Americans” in 2018, is seeking another shot at the gold after having first been nominated for “Perry Mason” two years ago. He could potentially make history as the first man to win in this category for playing two different characters, as could respective “Your Honor” and “Rabbit Hole” stars Bryan Cranston (previously of “Breaking Bad”) and Kiefer Sutherland (“24”).

Actors seeking recognition for new drama series include Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”), Diego Luna (“Andor”), and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).

Frontrunners

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Strong Contenders

Harrison Ford (“1923”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jacob Anderson (“Interview with the Vampire”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”)

Possible Contenders

Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”)

Karl Urban (“The Boys”)

Jack Quaid (“The Boys”)

Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”)

Jason Momoa (“See”)

Tom Sturridge (“The Sandman”)

Nico Annan (“P-Valley”)

Jeremy Renner (“Mayor of Kingstown”)

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions