2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Actor

This year, for the first time in any dramatic lead or lead male acting Emmy category, three performers from the same program are in direct contention with each other. Those who jointly set this impressive precedent are Brian Cox and his “Succession” sons, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, the last of whom has now accomplished the rare feat of being nominated as a supporting and lead actor for a single role. On each of their last chances to win for the HBO series, it’s unclear who will attract the most support or if any of them will be able to overcome the dreaded possibility of vote splitting.

Included among the nominees who could benefit from the “Succession” trio faltering is Bob Odenkirk, who is on his sixth and final bid for the entirely Emmy-less “Better Call Saul.” Also in the mix are category newcomer Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) and general first-time contender Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), the latter of whom is concurrently nominated for Best Comedy Guest Actor (“Saturday Night Live”) and Best Narrator (“Patagonia”).

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase (“The Old Man”)

Episode: “I”

Bridges received his only previous Emmy nomination for his lead performance in the TV movie “A Dog Year” just a few months after he nabbed the 2010 Best Actor Oscar for “Crazy Heart.” The premiere episode of this new series introduces Chase as a long-retired CIA operative who is forced into hiding after he survives an attack at his home and realizes his life is in serious danger.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy (“Succession”)

Episode: “Rehearsal”

Having consistently played the lead role of the Roy family patriarch since 2018, Cox appears in just a few fourth season episodes before his character abruptly meets his inevitable demise. In the second installment, which directly precedes the one in which Logan’s death occurs, the elderly Waystar CEO announces his plan to revitalize the company’s TV news network before covertly bringing his estranged youngest son, Roman (Culkin), back into the fold.

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy (“Succession”)

Episode: “Church and State”

Culkin’s newest nomination makes him only the fourth man to earn TV academy recognition in both regular dramatic acting categories for a single role, after Michael Tucker (“L. A. Law”), Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), and Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”). In his series’ penultimate episode, it becomes clear that, despite his outwardly flippant attitude, Roman has yet to process his father’s death. While originally slated to deliver the eulogy at Logan’s funeral, he proves unable to carry out the responsibility, which is graciously accepted by his siblings.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill (“Better Call Saul”)

Episode: “Saul Gone”

Odenkirk, who earned his first five nominations for this series between 2015 and 2022, first played the part of Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill on “Breaking Bad” in 2009. The character’s long saga finally comes to an end over the course of six Season 6B episodes, the last of which finds the former lawyer standing trial for his involvement in deceased drug kingpin Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) criminal enterprise.

Pedro Pascal as Joel (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Kin”

Assuming the role originated by Troy Baker in the 2013 “Last of Us” video game, Pascal portrays Joel as a grieving father attempting to safely deliver a teenager to an organization who supposedly can use her to find a cure for the fungal disease that has been plaguing their world for decades. In “Kin,” Joel reunites with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and, citing his deteriorating mental state, initially resolves to have him take on the responsibility of transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) instead.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy (“Succession”)

Episode: “With Open Eyes”

After winning his first Emmy for the second “Succession” season finale, Strong is looking to be rewarded for his very last appearance on the series. A week after losing his father, Kendall ostensibly sets the final pieces in motion to succeed him as Waystar CEO and cancel the acquisition of the tech company GoJo, only to ultimately learn that he does not have enough support to accomplish either goal.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Drama Actor? One important thing to keep in mind is that a whopping 44% of this category’s victors have been honored for first season performances. Considering the fact that the corresponding rate in every other regular acting category falls below 28%, Pascal and Bridges have an undeniable advantage over the nominees who have bid farewell to their characters. Of course, Pascal being a triple contender and hailing from the second most-recognized show of the year makes him the more serious threat of the two.

About 55% of Gold Derby’s Emmy predictors expect Culkin to prevail, and they’re wise to think so, given the improbability of Cox’s relatively small role being awarded or Strong becoming the category’s first one-time champ to subsequently be honored for his show’s final season. Although Strong could very well pull off a second win, he will most likely lose to his TV brother, with the venerated Odenkirk being the one most capable of taking down the entire “Succession” group.

