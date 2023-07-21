2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Guest Actress

With two Best Drama Guest Actress Emmys under her belt, Cherry Jones poses the biggest threat in this year’s race as she seeks a repeat win for “Succession.” Her potential victory would make her the category’s first triple champion as well as its third two-time winner for a single series, after Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under”) and Margo Martindale (“The Americans”). Her strongest challenger appears to be Harriet Walter, who is hoping to make good on her third “Succession” bid, which, like her second one, is coupled with a comedy guest notice for “Ted Lasso.”

Although Walter was bested by Jones in 2020, she may now be able to count on voters making sure she won’t simultaneously lose both guest awards for the second year in a row. This drama lineup is full of especially strong performances, including those of former “Succession” regular Hiam Abbass and “The Last of Us” actresses Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, and Anna Torv.

In order to determine the likely outcome of this contest, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy (“Succession”)

Episode: “Honeymoon States”

Abbass portrays Marcia, the third and ultimately estranged wife of billionaire CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox), in 23 episodes of “Succession.” In her penultimate appearance, Marcia orchestrates her deceased husband’s wake in their apartment, which she unhesitatingly agrees to sell to Logan’s eldest son, Connor (Alan Ruck). After reconnecting with her other stepchildren, she has an awkward yet personally gratifying encounter with Logan’s final paramour, Kerry (Zoë Winters), who shows up uninvited and suffers a mild breakdown.

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce (“Succession”)

Episode: “The Munsters”

Jones’s 2020 “Succession” win was preceded by a 2019 guest one for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and a 2009 supporting triumph for “24.” In the final season premiere, her Nan finds herself in a bidding war between Logan Roy and his three youngest children, with the prize being her family’s media conglomerate. Knowing Logan is only communicating with Nan indirectly by phone, his offspring decide to plead their case in person at her home, where they learn they must appeal to her liberal sensibilities and overtly assure her that she and her family will be properly compensated.

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen Coghlan (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Endure and Survive”

In just a handful of scenes spread across two episodes, Lynskey crafts a complex original character who blurs the line between good and evil. After it’s made clear that Kathleen will stop at nothing to find and kill the man who ratted out her resistance leader brother, she is afforded a full-on villain origin story moment wherein she concludes that forgiving one’s enemies is pointless, citing that her sibling did so in vain. Though she finally does come face to face with her target, her plan of revenge ends up going awry.

Storm Reid as Riley Abel (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Left Behind”

Reid, who is perhaps best known for her work as a regular “Euphoria” cast member, appears in a single episode of “The Last of Us” as the deceased best friend and love interest of lead character Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Not long before she leaves the military school where she has spent most of her life, Ellie is visited in the night by Riley, a fellow student who has been missing for weeks. As the teens spend a few wonderful hours in an abandoned shopping mall, they come to realize how deep their bond truly is.

Anna Torv as Tess Servopoulos (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Infected”

In the second episode of “The Last of Us,” Tess and her smuggling partner, Joel (Pedro Pascal), continue their mission to transport Ellie from a Boston quarantine zone to the Massachusetts State House. As they travel, the trio’s conversations reveal more details about the disease that has destroyed human society and about Ellie’s supposed immunity. Once they reach their destination, Tess and Joel’s friendship faces its ultimate test.

Harriet Walter as Caroline Collingwood (“Succession”)

Episode: “Church and State”

In her sixth of seven “Succession” appearances, Walter’s Lady Caroline shows up at her ex-husband, Logan’s, funeral and thereby shares a few moments with her alienated children. After discerning that her daughter, Shiv (Sarah Snook), is pregnant and lightly scolding her for not telling her the news, she imbues the event with some harmony by quietly inviting Logan’s attending mistresses to sit in the front row with her and his last wife, Marcia.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Drama Guest Actress? Jones and Walter are both heavy hitters by virtue of their Emmy resumes, but the latter will have to rise above the fact that just two of 10 past dual guest nominees – Colleen Dewhurst (1991) and Jean Smart (2001) – pulled off victories and that their winning performances were comedic (“Murphy Brown”; “Frasier”) rather than dramatic (“Road to Avonlea”; “The District”). However, her unprecedented situation of having been unsuccessfully nominated for the same two series in 2022 practically means that all bets are off.

As only the second actress to ever compete for two drama Emmys at once (after 1978 lead and guest contender Kate Jackson), Lynskey could easily be honored here before likely losing to Snook on her second starring bid for “Yellowjackets.” There having been at least one annual case of a multi-nominee achieving one win since 2012 bodes well for both her and Walter and objectively gives them the best shots at preventing Jones from making history.

