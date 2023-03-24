2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Series

Before making your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Drama Series, take a tour of our photo gallery that showcases the leading contenders. Not surprisingly, the list is led by “Succession,” which is hoping to become the 10th show to take home the Best Drama Series trophy three times. It won last year and in 2020.

“Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets” are the only other 2022 Best Drama Series nominees that are eligible for this year’s Emmys. Four of the other five shows “Succession” edged out last year – “Euphoria,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” and “Stranger Things” – will not return in time to meet the May 31 cutoff for eligibility. The remaining slot in the last lineup belonged to “Ozark,” which ended its run last April.

Two past category champs — “The Crown” (2021) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017) — are back in the running as are previous nominees “The Boys,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Westworld.”

“Succession” – which is signing off after four seasons – also faces strong competition from “The White Lotus.” It won Best Limited Series last year but is now competing as a drama for season two, which was set in Sicily rather than Hawaii.

Rookie contender “House of the Dragon” is hoping to parlay the success of its parent series, “Game of Thrones,” which won this race a whopping four times.

Other new series in the mix include “Andor,” “The Last of Us,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “The Old Man.”

Frontrunners

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Last of Us”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Yellowjackets”

“The Mandalorian”

“Andor”

“Yellowstone”

Strong Contenders

“The Old Man”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Boys”

“Bad Sisters”

“Slow Horses”

“The Idol”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Westworld”

“1923”

Possible Contenders

“9-1-1”

“Industry”

“The Good Fight”

“The Good Doctor”

“P-Valley”

“The Sandman”

“Bel-Air”

“American Gigolo”

“Alaska Daily”

“Evil”

