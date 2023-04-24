2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Supporting Actor

Before you make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Drama Supporting Actor, take a tour of our photo gallery showcasing the men most likely to land in the lineup. Matthew Macfadyen, who prevailed on his second nomination for “Succession” last year, is the clear one to beat in the current race.

The only other 2022 contenders who are eligible again this year are Macfadyen’s own costars, Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin. The remaining five whose shows will not air new episodes in time are Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), O Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), and John Turturro and Christopher Walken (“Severance”).

Other former nominees looking for recognition this time are “Better Call Saul” duo Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito and “The Handmaid’s Tale” cast mates O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Bradley Whitford. Whitford was honored as a guest performer for the same role in 2019.

After receiving this award for “The Crown” in 2017, John Lithgow is now looking to win for his work on “The Old Man.” Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”) is in a similar situation, since he took this same prize for “The Sopranos” in 2004.

Actors seeking bids for new drama programs include Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”) and “Andor” cast members Andy Serkis, Stellan Skarsgård, and Kyle Soller.

Frontrunners

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Strong Contenders

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Andor”)

Tom Hollander (“The White Lotus”)

Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)

Elijah Wood (“Yellowjackets”)

Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Possible Contenders

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)

Cole Hauser (“Yellowstone”)

Andy Serkis (“Andor”)

Amar Chadha-Patel (“Willow”)

Kyle Soller (“Andor”)

O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ken Leung (“Industry”)

