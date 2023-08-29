2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Supporting Actor

One year after pulling off a somewhat surprising Emmy victory over his “Succession” costar, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen is now generally expected to hold onto his Best Drama Supporting Actor title. With Culkin now nominated as a lead, Macfadyen should be able to come by his second consecutive win even more easily than he did his first. Indeed, according to Gold Derby’s odds, this is the 2023 acting category in which “Succession” is most likely to prosper.

Following their face-offs in 2020 and 2022, “Succession” cast mates Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun are competing against each other for a third and final time. Also included in this lineup are “Succession” ensemble members Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård, the latter of whom earned a guest nomination for the same role last year. That leaves four slots, which are occupied by “The White Lotus” actors F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, and Will Sharpe.

In order to tell whether Macfadyen truly has this contest sewn up, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 25 other Primetime Emmy categories.

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso (“The White Lotus”)

Episode: “Abductions”

At 83, Abraham now holds the all-time record for oldest Emmy-nominated drama series regular, with only Alan Arkin (85-86, “The Kominsky Method,” 2019-2020) outpacing him on the comedy side. As an American widower vacationing in Sicily with his son and grandson, his character spends the penultimate episode of the second “White Lotus” season unsuccessfully attempting to connect with his distant Italian relatives and witnessing an apparent altercation involving several members of his party.

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch (“Succession”)

Episode: “America Decides”

Having turned 35 in May, Braun’s newest TV academy notice makes him the seventh youngest three-time nominee in his category’s history, with the record holder being Noah Wyle (26, “ER,” 1997). In one of his very last appearances, the ever-inept Greg moves the series’ plot along by using his knowledge of his cousin, Shiv’s (Sarah Snook), secret alliance with rival businessman Lukas Matsson (Skarsgård) against her.

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso (“The White Lotus”)

Episode: “That’s Amore”

Imperioli, who won this award in 2004 on his third of five tries as a “Sopranos” cast member, is back in the game thanks to his portrayal of a character who differs from Christopher Moltisanti in nearly every possible way. In “That’s Amore,” Hollywood producer Dominic notices his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), growing closer to a Sicilian hooker he previously slept with himself and does what he can to keep them apart.

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan (“The White Lotus”)

Episode: “That’s Amore”

James’s own performance in the second “White Lotus” season’s fifth episode involves his character almost being publicly exposed as an adulterer by his friend and traveling companion’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), before deciding to discreetly make a move on her. Before joining the cast of this show, James was best known for co-starring in the three-part “Divergent” film series from 2014 to 2016.

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans (“Succession”)

Episode: “Tailgate Party”

Having initially been honored for his third season finale performance, Macfadyen is likely to win his second Emmy for his work in this midseason episode, which was also submitted by his TV wife, Snook. As a pre-presidential election party takes place in Tom and Shiv’s apartment, he attempts to keep the rumor of him being fired from Waystar from spreading and ends up engaging in a painfully honest argument with his estranged, secretly pregnant spouse.

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy (“Succession”)

Episode: “Rehearsal”

After three seasons of being overlooked, Ruck has finally earned TV academy recognition for his portrayal of the eldest and least consequential Roy sibling. In “Rehearsal,” which was chosen for submission by both Ruck and his on-screen father, Brian Cox, Connor reconnects with his brothers and sister after his wedding rehearsal dinner is cut short due to his fiancée’s uncertainty regarding their impending nuptials.

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller (“The White Lotus”)

Episode: “Arrivederci”

Sharpe, whose previous acting credits include “Sherlock” and “Girl/Haji” and who served in writing and directing capacities on “Flowers” and “Landscapers,” appears here as a newly rich tech entrepreneur who goes on a week-long Sicilian vacation with his college roommate, Cameron, and their wives. During the season finale, he finds out that Cameron kissed Harper and subsequently accosts him before receiving some life-changing advice from his friend’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson (“Succession”)

Episode: “Kill List”

Skarsgård’s nomination for this show’s final season makes him the fourth man to earn guest and supporting notices (in that order) for a single dramatic role, after Christian Clemenson (“Boston Legal”), Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”), and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). In his submitted episode, which takes place mere days after Logan Roy’s (Cox) death, Matsson attempts to finalize a business deal with Logan’s children, who meet him with nothing but opposition.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Drama Supporting Actor? Not that it matters much when there are only two available options, but this does happen to be the only regular acting Emmy category in which fourth season victories are more common than second season ones (by a margin of 4%). This further strengthens the “Succession” guys, with Macfadyen also being able to take comfort in knowing that six men have already achieved double wins in this category for consecutive seasons.

The only previous instance of multiple continuing series each amassing three or more mentions in a single acting category involved three supporting actresses from “The Crown” and four from “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2021. In that case, Gillian Anderson of the former show triumphed as part of an unprecedented main drama categories sweep, which could be replicated by “Succession” this year. Although the HBO series probably won’t quite reach that feat, it will undoubtedly end up with several major 2023 wins, including Best Drama Series and Supporting Actor.

