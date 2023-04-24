2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Supporting Actress

Ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Drama Supporting Actress? Before you do, take a look through our photo gallery featuring the likeliest contenders. Since “Ozark” concluded prior to the start of the current eligibility window, three-time champ Julia Garner is out of the running. This leaves the door open for several of her past competitors as well as some potential category newcomers.

The four 2022 nominees who are eligible again this year are Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), and “Succession” cast mates J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. Those whose shows will not return in time are Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

The clear frontrunner is Jennifer Coolidge, who just won the corresponding limited series award for the first season of “The White Lotus” but whose continued involvement on the show as the same character means it must be classified as a drama.

Other past winners hoping for another shot at glory are Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld”) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” pair Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley (the latter of whom triumphed as a guest).

Actresses who could earn bids for new drama series include Milly Alcock, Eve Best, and Olivia Cooke of “House of the Dragon” and Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Fiona Shaw of “Andor.”

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)

Strong Contenders

Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Fiona Shaw (“Andor”)

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)

Possible Contenders

Genevieve O’Reilly (“Andor”)

Lauren Ambrose (“Yellowjackets”)

Eve Best (“House of the Dragon”)

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”)

Beatrice Grannò (“The White Lotus”)

Denise Gough (“Andor”)

