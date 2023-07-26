2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Game Show

After nearly five decades of being a Daytime Emmys staple, the TV academy’s Best Game Show prize will instead be bestowed at their Creative Arts Awards ceremony from this year on. According to Gold Derby’s odds, “Jeopardy” is heavily favored to achieve its 20th victory in the migrated category, which would also be its fourth consecutive one and second for a season not hosted by former series mainstay Alex Trebek. In the two years since they jointly replaced the deceased quizmaster, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have kept the show running smoothly and retained its millions of viewers.

As has been the case every year since 2013, “Jeopardy” is vying for this award against “The Price is Right,” which is seeking its ninth win after last prevailing in 2018. The two game genre giants also face past victors “Family Feud” and “Wheel of Fortune,” with the only non-repeat contender in the lineup being “That’s My Jam.”

Although “Jeopardy” appears to have this in the bag, said ceremony shift could yield a more surprising result. In order to judge whether any show can halt the streak, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

“Family Feud” (ABC)

This classic show on which pairs of five-person families square off by guessing the top answers to survey questions has existed in many forms since 1976. The current iteration has been hosted since 2010 by comedian Steve Harvey, who is presently vying for his fourth (and second consecutive) Best Game Show Host trophy. The series has been nominated here nine times since he took the mantle and 12 times beforehand, winning in 1977 and 2019.

“Jeopardy” (ABC)

The answer-and-question series has now competed for Best Game Show 40 times, including at the inaugural Daytime Emmys in 1974 and every single year since 1989. Its first of 19 wins came in 1990, six seasons into Trebek’s nearly four-decade tenure and one year after he achieved his first of eight hosting victories. Bialik and Jennings are both separately in the running for this year’s host prize.

“The Price is Right” (CBS)

This show involving randomly-chosen contestants “coming on down” to test their knowledge of retail prices via interactive games has also been nominated for this award a whopping 40 times. 13 of its bids have been for the current version hosted by Drew Carey, who took over for Bob Barker after he retired from the role in 2007 after 35 seasons. After first taking the gold in 1988, the show scored its next six wins in 1996, 1997, 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2016.

“That’s My Jam” (NBC)

After nearly two years of COVID delays, this series, which is a spinoff of sorts from “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” finally premiered in November 2021. It is the first show to earn recognition here for its first or second season since “Monopoly Millionaires’ Club” in 2016. In each episode, Fallon presides over two pairs of celebrities who earn points by playing various music-based games, most of which were first introduced on “The Tonight Show.”

“Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

This word puzzle game, which has been around since 1975, received its first of 22 Best Game Show nominations in 1982, just after current hosting nominee Pat Sajak began his tenure. Earlier this year, he announced that the upcoming 42nd season will be his last, while co-presenter Vanna White will stay on alongside Ryan Seacrest. The show has only won this award once, when it tied with “Jeopardy” in 2011.

So, what will win the 2023 (and first Creative Arts) Emmy for Best Game Show? Predicting “Wheel of Fortune” or Harvey’s “Family Feud” to score its second-ever win comes with too much risk, and the time doesn’t seem right for a “Price is Right” victory, although it has bounced back from longer win droughts on multiple occasions. As for “That’s My Jam,” no show has been honored here so early in its run since the much more culturally impactful “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” triumphed over two decades ago.

Regardless of the ceremony change, “Jeopardy” should have no trouble continuing its 2020s dominance of this category for at least another year. The simple truth is, even after its hosting transition, it garners more respect than practically any other game show and is still as thrilling to watch and play along with as ever. Of course, its winning streak will have to end eventually, but not yet.

