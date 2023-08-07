2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Since the TV academy officially established a distinction between informational and documentary programs in 2013, the former genre’s Emmy category – which eventually became known as Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special – has been dominated by multi-winners Anthony Bourdain, Leah Remini, and Stanley Tucci. As the presenter and co-executive producer of “Searching for Italy” (which is in need of a home after being dropped by CNN), Tucci is currently seeking his third consecutive win in the category along with an even mix of old and new co-nominees.

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special differs from most Primetime Emmys in that it is a non-competitive area award that is given to any nominee that earns the approval of 90% of voters in the academy’s documentary peer group. This means that the five programs in the 2023 lineup are not vying for a single trophy and could all potentially prevail. However, given the fact that only the highest-rated nominee is honored when none reach 90%, the record of two same-year wins has only been hit twice, making it logical to anticipate just one annual victory.

In order to determine which of this year’s nominees has the best shot at being approved for a win, let’s take a closer look at each one. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey” (Netflix)

In recent years, Winfrey has hosted several Netflix interviews with other influential, Black writers and artists, including Ava DuVernay and Viola Davis. In this 80-minute special, she is joined by Obama to discuss the former first lady’s third book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” which had been published five months prior. Since being nominated for the 1993 special “Michael Jackson Talks to Oprah Live,” Winfrey has also earned recognition for “Oprah’s Master Class” (2013) and “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” (2021).

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy” (Netflix)

Almost three years after stepping down as the host of his CBS late night talk show, Letterman launched this Netflix series, which presently consists of 25 installments. Only his one-off special interview with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy streamed during the 2022-2023 Emmys eligibility period, but it was enough to earn the show its fifth nomination in this category. It was previously recognized in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 for its four main seasons, which consist of sit-downs with figures such as Barack Obama, Kanye West, Lizzo, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Tucci, an Emmy-winning performer for “Winchell” (Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor, 1999) and “Monk” (Best Comedy Guest Actor, 2007), began presenting this travel and food series in February 2021. In the four second-season episodes that aired during this eligibility window, the American-born Londoner visits four regions of Italy – Calabria, Sardinia, Puglia, and Liguria – to learn more about the differences and similarities in their cultures. In the first installment, he is joined by his elderly parents, who are both of Calabrian descent.

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu)

Lakshmi, who is also on her fifth Best Reality Host nomination for “Top Chef,” stars on this series in which she examines how cooks in various American cities draw inspiration from foreign cuisine. Throughout the 10-part second season, she showcases such interesting combinations as Nigerian food in Houston, Texas, Filipino food in San Francisco, California, and Arabian food in Dearborn, Michigan.

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Before moving to this category, this relatively long-running series won Best Unstructured Reality Program every year from 2017 to 2019 and was honored for its picture editing in 2018 and 2019. Its second bid here (after 2021) comes for its seventh season, which aired last summer and follows two-time Best Reality Host nominee Bell as he tackles a mix of hot button and undersung American issues, including Critical Race Theory, Asian American hate crimes, and athletes’ mental health.

So, which program has the best chance of winning a 2023 Emmy for Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special? Based on Tucci’s popularity and his show’s Bourdain-esque feel, it may not have too much trouble retaining its title, but it might also be hurt by its abrupt cancellation and the fact that its sophomore season has already been honored here. Since it’s been vaguely promised that the series will continue elsewhere, voters can’t even treat this as a farewell win.

“Searching for Italy” has earned more support than “My Next Guest” twice, but the latter being nominated as a special rather than a series might make a difference this time. It’s also important to note that “Searching for Italy” has never previously been recognized alongside another travel and food show and that “Taste the Nation” could easily divert attention from it. By belonging to the category’s most popular genre, Lakshmi’s series absolutely poses the biggest threat to Tucci’s, but it’s decidedly safest to bet on the voters simply allowing the streak to continue.

