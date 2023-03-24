2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series

As you prepare to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best Limited Series, be sure to check out our photo gallery highlighting the likeliest contenders. The clear frontrunner is “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which serves as the first iteration of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series. It would be the second Netflix program to prevail here after “The Queen’s Gambit” (2021).

“White House Plumbers,” “Love & Death,” or “Full Circle” could bring HBO its 15th win in this category. The most recent winner from the paycaster was “The White Lotus” last year. The second season of “The White Lotus” is eligible at the upcoming Emmys, but the show has been reclassified as a drama due to its incorporation of previously established characters.

Hulu is looking to avenge the losses of its 2022 series “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” and “Pam & Tommy” with new contenders “Fleishman is in Trouble,” “Welcome to Chippendales,” and “The Patient.”

“Black Bird” has the best shot at becoming the first Apple TV+ series to ever vie for this award, followed by “Extrapolations” and “Five Days at Memorial.”

Prime Video and Disney+ could also take up multiple slots after first competing for the 2021 honor with “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision,” respectively. This year, Prime Video’s best bets are “Daisy Jones & The Six” and “The English,” while Disney+ has “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Secret Invasion.”

Frontrunners

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Fleishman is in Trouble”

“Black Bird”

“White House Plumbers”

“George & Tammy”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Love & Death”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Strong Contenders

“Extrapolations”

“Welcome to Chippendales”

“The Patient”

“Full Circle”

“Swarm”

“Great Expectations”

“This is Going to Hurt”

“Five Days at Memorial”

Possible Contenders

“The English”

“Irma Vep”

“From Scratch”

“Tiny Beautiful Things”

“The Last Thing He Told Me”

“A Friend of the Family”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”

“Dead Ringers”

